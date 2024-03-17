Dubai: 5 most attractive off-plan investment opportunities in 2024 revealed

Published: Sun 17 Mar 2024, 10:33 AM

Dubai’s off-plan market has grown exceptionally over the past few years, driven by demand from residents, local investors and foreign high-net-worth individuals.

The off-plan segment still accounts for a large chunk of the market and growing at a decent pace. It’s expected that the off-plan properties demand will continue at a double-digit rate this year.

Off-plan property investment in Dubai presents a compelling opportunity for savvy investors as studies underscore the prominence of waterfront communities, townhouses, and villa developments, which stand out for their attractiveness and potential returns.

With competitive pricing, flexible payment plans, promising returns and government support, off-plan property emerges as an attractive investment option for 2024 and beyond. Investors seeking to capitalise on Dubai's bright future can find appealing opportunities in off-plan properties.

According to Sijo Jose, team lead at Betterhomes, the city's robust infrastructure development, coupled with the active involvement of prominent developers such as Emaar, Nakheel, Meraas, Damac and others bode well for investors. “With the expansion of metro lines, major road highways and the introduction of the Etihad railway, Dubai's real estate landscape is set for continued growth and prosperity,” added Jose.

Shared by Betterhomes, below are the five most attractive off-plan investment opportunities in Dubai in 2024.

Dubai Island: After Palm Jebel Ali, Nakheel is opening up another new destination for waterfront villas and mansions offering beachfront and golf course communities. Dubai Island has emerged as a prime destination for investors seeking luxurious living amidst breathtaking surroundings. With a promise of forthcoming projects including shopping malls, 5-star hotels, residential buildings,and expansive open beaches, Dubai Island is poised for exponential growth. The new releases start at Dh4 million for 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses.

Dubai Hills: With 128 transactions in February, the community boasts a strategic location and world-class amenities. Dubai Hills presents investors with amazing opportunities for both residential and commercial ventures. Its integrated community concept, coupled with infrastructure, makes it an attractive option for those looking to capitalise on Dubai's thriving real estate market with an average sales price of Dh1.6 million.

Palm Jebel Ali: Twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, it would offer an amazing lifestyle with over 80 hotels, resorts and homes, powered by renewable energy, spanning 68 miles of beachfront living, complemented by a championship golf course, marina, theme park, shopping mall and world-class amenities, providing an ideal setting for work, live and family life with waterfront views and quick access to key locations such as Dubai Marina Mall and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Dubai Creek Harbour: With the upcoming Dubai Square Mall, spanning 2.6 million sqft and featuring a drive-through mall, 10,000 residential units, over 1,500 hotel rooms and a bustling retail district, this project offers modern living. Its scenic waterfront and diverse amenities make it a magnet for savvy investors. With sea transport access, Dubai Creek Harbour enhances its appeal as a dynamic investment destination.

Rashid Yachts and Marina: Standing out with competitive prices per square foot among waterfront master communities, Rashid Yachts and Marina offers investors a unique opportunity to be part of an Emaar Master community. With a comprehensive range of amenities including shopping centres, retail outlets, coffee shops and restaurants, this waterfront gem is a promising investment prospect.

With Dubai solidifying its position as a global business and tourism hub, the demand for both residential and commercial spaces is expected to increase. Consequently, property values and rental yields will rise, enabling early investors in off-plan developments to achieve substantial returns upon completion.

