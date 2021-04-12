Aldar's Noya Viva on Yas Island sold out within 48 hours

Prices at Noya Viva started from Dh1.65 million, with each unit coming with its own dedicated outdoor space

Aldar Properties has announced that Noya Viva, the second phase of its Noya development on Yas Island, has sold out within 48 hours.

This follows on from the four-hour sell-out of the first phase of Noya in Q4 2020, demonstrating the continued demand for high quality, well located homes in Abu Dhabi.

Expanding upon the first phase of the Noya development, Noya Viva brings a further 480 homes to Aldar’s latest community on Yas Island, with 63 per cent of buyers purchasing their first Aldar property. Located in an investment zone, Noya Viva is open to customers of all nationalities; buyers at the development represent 33 countries with 61 per cent of units purchased by UAE nationals. Similar to the first phase of Noya, 26 per cent of buyers at the Noya Viva community are women, while 42 per cent of all customers are under 40 years of age.

Commenting on the strong sales performance, Rashed Al Omaira, CCO at Aldar Development, said: “Abu Dhabi’s real estate market continues to go from strength to strength, as demonstrated by the significant appetite for Noya Viva. Central to this market-leading sales performance is Aldar’s commitment to addressing current market demand and launching customer-centric products. As one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant destinations, Yas Island continues to attract a diverse pool of buyers looking for quality properties, with world-class entertainment and lifestyle on their doorstep, and swift access to the city of Abu Dhabi.”

Prices at Noya Viva started from Dh1.65 million, with each unit coming with its own dedicated outdoor space, responding positively to the increased time people are spending at home. The efficient design of the properties will also give residents more space, while generous community gardens and a variety of recreational facilities will ensure the perfect environment to live, work and play.

The focal point within the Noya development masterplan is ‘The Village’, a community hub set to include shops and cafés, sports, fitness, and health and wellbeing facilities, a mosque and a library. It will also be home to a leading British curriculum school, operated by Aldar Academies, that will cater to the island’s growing population.

Construction of Noya Viva is due to begin in Q4 2021, with handovers expected to commence in Q1 2024. Noya Viva is the latest addition to Aldar’s residential portfolio on Yas Island, which includes Noya, Yas Acres, Water’s Edge, Lea, Ansam and Mayan.

Yas Island is a leading leisure and entertainment destination home to the Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Ferrari World, CLYMB, Du Arena, Yas Beach, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros World. The one-of-a-kind tourist destination and vibrant residential hub also comprises of numerous luxury villas, apartments, and hotels.

business@khaleejtimes.com