RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry discusses bilateral cooperation with the Sweden

Single Premium Wealth Creator Plan is an equity linked whole life plan
Mohamed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, chairman, RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Liselott Anderson, ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the UAE, discussed the bilateral relations between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and the Kingdom of Sweden and ways to reinforce the collaboration, particularly in the investment field.
The meeting was held on Wednesday at RAK Chamber of Commerce Headquarters in presence of Mohamed Al Sabab, director-general, RAK Chamber, and Eman Al Hayyas, assistant director-general of the Commercial Services and Business Development Sector, and members of the embassy and representatives of Swedish companies in UAE.
Al Nuaimi highlighted the plans of RAK Chamber in collaboration with all the relevant departments in the Emirate to attract and enable the investments, and the key investment opportunities in the Emirate Ras Al Khaimah.
He also informed about the legislative reforms in the UAE that aim to maintain a competitive investment environment in line with the highest international standards for easing of procedures associated to investment. He pointed out that these meetings which take place regularly in line with the leadership vision which aims to boost the international partnerships, create investment opportunities in the key sectors and to develop sustainable industrial and economic sectors.
Al Nuaimi invited the businessmen, companies and corporations in the Kingdom of Sweden to benefit from the potentials, opportunities and the investment environment offered by the UAE and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in particular. He noted that the industrial investment opportunities include petrochemicals, metals, pharmaceuticals, food, electrical and medical equipment, agriculture, clean energy, defense and aerospace industries.
Al Nuaimi underscored the importance of developing initiatives that promote and increase meetings between trade delegations, calling on companies and businessmen in the Kingdom of Sweden to visit the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and to know more about the business environment and investment, and to explore the collaboration opportunities between the Emirati companies in light of the joint interest to enhance the bilateral relations, and to increase the volume of business and trade exchange to meet the ambitions and mutual interests of the two countries.
Liselott Anderson expressed her pleasure to visit RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she stressed that this visit completes the efforts of the UAE and Sweden for enhancing the bilateral relations and to create new vital paths to advance cooperation and investments, particularly the UAE and Sweden relations witness great development in the trade and investment, and they seek to benefit from this momentum to enhance the economic collaboration.
She pointed out that Sweden is a leader in the field of innovation and economic diversification, and has great expertise and successful experiences of SMEs, and she looks forward for creating effective partnership that serve the developmental interests of the two countries, and she affirmed keenness of her country to offer the necessary support and facilities for the Emirati businessmen to explore the available business opportunities, laws and procedures that support easiness of establishing business across the various sectors of mutual interests.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Single Premium Wealth Creator Plan is an equity linked whole life plan
Overall, GDP growth is projected to reach above six per cent in 2022, higher than the previous forecast, and recording a remarkable increase from a 3.8 per cent surge in 2021
The iconic project sprawls over a eight million square feet area. It is comprised of 90 acres of greens and open spaces, offering five- to six-bedroom villas, and one- to four-bedroom apartments
CEO tells Khaleej Times about the developer's activities for the years ahead
The Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq deny a media report that Opec+ group is considering an 'increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day' ahead of the next month's meeting
Last year, the medication achieved $105 million in global sales, about two thirds of which was from the United States
This comes a few days after Albanese — on the sidelines of the G20 summit — said that he would visit India in March next year
The acquisition underpins the company’s accelerated fleet expansion and enterprising growth strategy