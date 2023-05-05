Look: New Dubai residential tower to offer breathtaking 360-degree views of city and sea

Standing at over 300m tall, the building will have 71 floors but only 76 residences will be constructed to achieve its goal of providing privacy, exclusivity, and pure luxury

Published: Fri 5 May 2023

A new residential tower will soon be built on Palm Jumeirah — and it promises supreme luxury. Its three-bedroom apartments, for starters, span 10,000sqft of indoor and outdoor living space. And if you're after the view, this place offers 180° to 360° views of Dubai and the Arabian Sea from wrap-around balconies.

Called Como Residences, this exclusive residential development was launched earlier this week by master developer Nakheel.

Standing at over 300m tall, the tower will have 71 floors but only 76 residences will be constructed to achieve its goal of providing privacy, exclusivity, and extensive premium amenities.

Each floor will be occupied by only one or two home — served by access-controlled elevators leading to individual private lobbies.

There will be two-to-seven-bedroom apartments — including a spacious duplex penthouse, according to Nakheel. And residents will enjoy a private sandy beach, a 25m lap pool, and a rooftop infinity pool.

Inside the residences, there's a wealth of space punctuated by luxury finishings and natural lighting.

Units have been designed with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling thermally insulated windows, and smart home features, with some apartments featuring private swimming pools.

"The lobby will offer valet and concierge services while some residences will also have independent drivers’ quarters, for enhanced privacy," Nakheel said.

Sports lovers will love this place, too, as it will feature multiple swimming pools, padel courts, squash courts, and a gymnasium. A spa and wellness centre will be constructed, too.

Those who wish to enjoy the view at night can head to the viewing deck on the rooftop — or perhaps take a swim in the infinity pool.

Rasha Hasan, chief commercial officer at Nakheel, said: “Como Residences will be a key addition to the Nakheel portfolio and will set a new standard for luxury living. With the very best designs and features, this development will provide residents with an exclusive lifestyle like no other.”

