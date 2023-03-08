Deyaar appoints main contractor for construction works in Tria project

Work on the Tria project has already been initiated and is set for completion in 2025 with a total cost of Dh515 million

Tria is a 32-storey integrated residential project at the heart of DSO. - Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Wed 8 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM

Deyaar Development PJSC, one of Dubai’s leading property developers and real estate service providers, has announced the appointment of the main contractor for the Tria project, a unique luxury residential tower in Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO).

The latest addition to Deyaar’s luxury project portfolio, Tria is a 32-storey integrated residential project at the heart of DSO, a free zone technology park which is also a member of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ). Work on the Tria project has already been initiated and is set for completion in 2025 as scheduled.

The total cost of the project is Dh515 million, and once completed, will include a wide range of residential options including studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, townhouses, duplexes, and stylish penthouses. The Tria project also provides exceptional features, such as smart-home automation, energy-efficient solutions, brand-new appliances, elegant interiors and floor to ceiling windows presenting panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline.

The iconic residential tower takes suburban living to the next level with best-in-class wellness, fitness and resort-style amenities, including swimming pools, clubhouse, state-of-the-art gymnasium, yoga pavilion, steam and sauna rooms, squash and paddle courts, outdoor cinema, and plenty of lush, landscaped greenery. With a built-up area of over 1 million sq. ft, the luxury tower is served by excellent transport links that provide fast access to major highways, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Ain Road.

Eng. Ayman A. Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President – Projects & Commercial at Deyaar. -Supplied photo

Commenting on the announcement, Eng. Ayman A. Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President – Projects & Commercial at Deyaar, said: “We are delighted to announce the latest milestone for Tria, our flagship urban sanctuary of Dubai Silicon Oasis. The selection of the main contractor for a project of this magnitude is never an easy task, as we always seek to engage reputed parties with a proven track record in delivering projects on time and to the highest quality, health and safety standards. This vital step reflects our steadfast commitment to delivering world-class quality and on-time completion for our luxury development in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Ever since commencement of sales last year, we have witnessed exceptional demand for Tria from customers, who are attracted by its elevated lifestyle and unique design that puts residents’ wellbeing at the forefront. We look forward to making swift progress on this extraordinary project, building an outstanding community at the heart of Dubai.

As with all our projects, we will provide our investors with construction updates and keep them posted on the progress of Tria.”

Tria by Deyaar represents a great addition to DSO’s vibrant fabric, which has rapidly emerged as one of the leading destinations in the UAE for people to live, work, play and study. DSO today boasts a population of more than 90,000 people with 215 buildings and nearly 900 retail establishments dotted across the smart and sustainable living community. Tria by Deyaar therefore offers excellent value for people looking for a self-sustained lifestyle community with round-the-clock security and close proximity to schools, medical facilities, shopping mall, and universities.