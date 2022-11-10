Precision binds Omega and Orbis together

NYC-headquartered non-profit’s mobile teaching hospital has landed in Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport

ORBIS, the flying eye hospital at Dubai World Central Airport. Photo by Rahul Gajjar

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 5:07 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 5:20 PM

In Greek, the word Orbis means “of the eye” and in Latin it means “around the world”.

Orbis International, the New York City-headquartered non-profit non-governmental organisation (NGO), traces the origin of its name from the same word in both Greek and Latin. It is dedicated to saving eyesight worldwide with a special focus on low and middle-income nations across the world and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Orbis was formed in 1982 following a unique alliance forged between the medical and civil aviation industries.

The 46-seater MD-10 aircraft — provided by American logistics major FedEx Corporation — with two separate decks for in-flight training and surgical procedures and biomedical, aircraft staff and supplies, respectively, has touched down at Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central, in Jebel Ali.

Orbis seeks to spread the message of how to fight against avoidable blindness in the Middle East over the next few days following a similar successful exercise in Doha, Qatar, which was held last week.

Dr Hunter Cherwek, Vice President Clinical Services and Technologies of Orbis. Photo by Rahul Gajjar

Dr Hunter Cherwek, an alumnus of Emory University, Atlanta, and Vice-President, Clinical Services & Technologies, Orbis, told Khaleej Times about the pioneering work done by the US-accredited mobile eye hospital and its digital arm, cybersight.org, “which is the world’s largest freely available eye library, telemedicine and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled platform across 200 countries and territories”.

Orbis has grown through the years and has over 400 volunteers, including ophthalmologists, anaesthetics, nurses and biomedical technicians, from 30 countries who are providing quality training — both online and offline — and also conducting up to six in-flight eye surgeries.

Medical equipment inside the operating room of ORBIS, the flying eye hospital at Dubai World Central Airport. Photo by Rahul Gajjar

Dr Cherwek, a reputed ophthalmologist, who has had a lasting relationship with Orbis since 2005, singled out the UAE for the special ties with the non-profit that have prospered for over a decade. “I’d like to thank the visionary executive leadership of the UAE for their growing support. Our mission is to realise the Middle East as a critical part of our mission, where the UAE occupies a pride of place,” he added.

Omega, the Swiss luxury watchmaker since 1848, has joined hands with Orbis for the noble cause, where precision of time and the intricacies of eye surgery call for a similar expertise. The Middle East that celebrates diversity is at the heart of the initiative, with Dubai and the UAE leading from the front in the region.

Raynald Aeschlimann, the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Omega, highlighted the collaboration with Orbis.

“For more than a decade, Omega has been witnessing the incredible work of Orbis, who embrace our own values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and meaningful change. We look forward to continuing our support of this vital mission.”

Rivoli, the leading luxury lifestyle retailer of over 100 international prestigious brands in the Arabian Gulf region, retails Omega.