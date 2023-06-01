Possibilities of generative AI applications showcased at Dubai workshop

Blue Logic sees AI gaining momentum in the country

Janak Sarda, CEO and founder of Blue Logic. — Supplied photo

by Somshankar Bandyopadhyay Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 7:39 PM

Blue Logic, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, held a workshop on Thursday on generative AI, showcasing the various possible applications of the new technology.

“What we are calling as generative AI is the second generation of AI. We are showcasing what generative AI can do for your businesses — whether its multilingual bots produced at speed or creating your advertising banners or creative illustrations using AI to speed to your campaigns,” Janak Sarda, CEO and founder of Blue Logic, told Khaleej Times.

Blue Logic started out at as Started as an AI company about six years ago. “Those days, AI was considered to be ahead of its time. People did not really understand what AI is. The transformation that we see today has not just got speed to AI but also made the basics very clear to the larger population,” Sarda said.

While automated technologies were gaining momentum in the Middle East, Blue Logic Digital decided to set up the initial base to deliver the right blend of automation and expertise for diverse brands and industries across the region. A few years later, when the market began experimenting more with technology, Blue Logic Digital stepped up to be the first mover and expanded its base from simply being known as an automation expert to innovators in AI, AR, machine learning and specialists across digital channels.

Sarda felt that AI in the UAE has been mainstream for a very long time — right from the leadership to the government to the private sector, “So its here to stay,” he added.

Blue Logic is targeting clients in five key areas — retail, hospitality, education, healthcare and travel tech. “Ecommerce, which is now retail commerce is already using AI in its own. We will see more tools being used to increase efficiency,” Sarda said.

In healthcare, patient management is also witnessing wider AI adoption. These applications are only expected to grow, Sarda said.