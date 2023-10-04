UAE: Become a millionaire in less than 10 years; here’s how much you need to save per month

Fitch says UAE banks’ profitability has improved significantly
A savings plan announced in the UAE recently will help subscribers become millionaires in as little as three years. Savings and investment firm National Bonds said the scheme lets residents hit the Dh1-million mark with monthly contributions made to the plan and expected profits offered by the company.
Called ‘My One Million’ plan, monthly profits are reinvested to maximise returns.
Subscribers can choose a tenor ranging between three and 10 years. Monthly installments depend on the duration of the plan — higher the term, lower the contributions. Subscribers can also choose to invest their savings in the scheme as an upfront payment, which will reduce the monthly contributions.
Assuming you are starting with zero upfront payment, these are the monthly contributions you would need to make to get to your first Dh1 million in three to 10 years.
Monthly amount: Dh26,540
Total contribution: Dh955,440
Expected profit: Dh44,560
Monthly amount: Dh19,610
Total contribution: Dh941,280
Expected profit: Dh58,720
Monthly amount: Dh15,460
Total contribution: Dh927,600
Expected profit: Dh72,400
Monthly amount: Dh12,690
Total contribution: Dh913,680
Expected profit: Dh86,320
Monthly amount: Dh19,610
Total contribution: Dh941,280
Expected profit: Dh58,720
Monthly amount: Dh9,230
Total contribution: Dh886,080
Expected profit: Dh113,920
Monthly amount: Dh8,080
Total contribution: Dh872,640
Expected profit: Dh127,360
Monthly amount: Dh7,160
Total contribution: Dh859,200
Expected profit: Dh140,800
(All calculations are based on an online calculator available on the National Bonds website)
ALSO READ:
Fitch says UAE banks’ profitability has improved significantly
Online platform will provide exclusive discounts, offers for banking products, cloud services, recruitment and communication services, business incubators
Manufacturing free zone companies should maintain separate books of accounts for manufacturing and distribution business
Event is expected to attract more than 160,000 attendees
Kingdom expects budget deficit of 2% of GDP this year
Producer group and allies unlikely to change current output policy
Interest capping rules have been introduced in the UAE’s corporate tax law
UAE Investment Forum was a watershed moment, thrusting Sri Lanka and Port City Colombo into the limelight of the investor community