Pakistan remittances climb to $26 billion in April

SeaBubbles' capsule of innovation is an iconic eight to twelve-seater hybrid electro-hydrogen flying boat.
Business19 hours ago
Remittances inflows to Pakistan hit another milestone as overseas workers remitted record $3.1 billion in April, latest data shows.
The State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank, said worker's remittances crossed $3 billion mark for the first time ever. The country received record $2.8 billion remittances in March, highest in a month at that time.
Overall, remittances recorded 7.6 per cent year-on-year growth during the first 10 months of ongoing financial year 2021-22 and reached at $26.1 billion. Inflows rose 11.2 per cent month-on-month basis and 11.9 per cent year--on-year basis in April, according to the central bank data.
Overseas Pakistanis residing in the Saudi Arabia and the UAE continued to dominate on remittances table with $707 million and $614 million inflows, respectively, in April while the non-resident workers in UK and the US remitted $484 million and $346 million, respectively.
Analysts and bankers attributed the increase in remittances to holy month of Ramadan and Eid festivities as non-resident Pakistanis used to remit higher money back home for zakat, sadqa and Eid celebrations in addition to regular amount to their families.
ALSO READ:
Market insiders said the country is on track to receive up to $31 billion remittances during the financial year, ending on June 30. Pakistan received record $29.4 billion remittances during the previous financial year 2020-21 compared to $23 billion in 2019-20.
SeaBubbles' capsule of innovation is an iconic eight to twelve-seater hybrid electro-hydrogen flying boat.
Business19 hours ago
Leading manufacturers to showcase the latest products and solutions at Gulf Print & Pack.
Business20 hours ago
Al Maya Group is also planning to host Kashmir Food Week at select supermarkets of the Group in Dubai
Business20 hours ago
A treat for football fans in the Middle East, MetaTerrace, the metaverse-based nightlife lounge in Dubai, will host footballer Dani Alves as he unveils his NFT project in collaboration with luxurious watchmaker Backes & Strauss and NFT & Metaverse consultant ColossalBit.
Business1 day ago
MANGO becomes the first brand to merge the physical, digital, and virtual worlds, at the opening of its new store on Fifth Avenue New York.
Business1 day ago
The launch of the Dh1.5 billion UAE T-Bond programme witnessed a strong demand through the six primary bank dealers and was oversubscription by 6.3 times.
Business1 day ago
House prices in Dubai grew by 10.6 per cent in 2021 and rose by a further 2.6 per cent during the first three months of 2022, according to Knight Frank’s analysis.
Business1 day ago
The company, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, recorded strong Q1 2022 performance with record revenue of Dh8.17 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 700 per cent.
Business1 day ago