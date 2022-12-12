Pakistan hopes to finalise talks with Saudi Arabia on financial help soon

Beamz Lidar wins competition hosted by Dubai International Chamber in the start-ups category
Pakistan is hoping to conclude talks with Saudi Arabia soon on financial help for the South Asian nation, Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday.
Dar also told a news conference that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had asked Pakistan for more information to finalise its ninth review.
“We hope that we will soon conclude talks, which we have started with Saudi Arabia,” he said in response to a question whether there was any progress on seeking financial support from Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan’s economy is facing a balance of payment crisis, with central bank reserves having fallen to $6.7 billion — hardly enough for a month of imports — and the current account deficit having widened.
With the IMF’s ninth review delayed, Pakistan needs external financing on an urgent basis.
As the review is awaited, Pakistan has been trying to approach allies to seek financial support, and Dar had said that he would expect to get $3 billion from a friendly country. — Reuters
The proportion of new unicorns with at least one woman founder in 2021 was at par with the year 2019 — the highest since 2015, according to a report
Thousands of employees from every department decked up in suits attended the gala event with their families to celebrate the company’s success
Established in 2000 with just five employees,the landscape contracting company now has over 5000 employees in GCC including Oman, Bahrain, Qatar
To make borrowing more expensive, the Fed has raised interest rates six times this year, including four bumper 0.75-point increases, bringing the rate to between 3.75 percent and four percent
On Monday, the number of tankers waiting to pass through the Strait on the way to the Mediterranean fell to 13 on Monday from 17 a day earlier, according to Tribeca Shipping Agency
The statistics authority said GDP at current prices amounted to SR1.036 trillion ($275.53 billion) in the third quarter, with crude petroleum and natural gas activities contributing 35.2 per cent