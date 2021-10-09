Pakistan focusing on digitalisation to financially empower people: President
The government was making efforts to strengthen and develop the IT sector to cope with the challenges of the fourth revolution of information technology
Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan was focusing on the digital empowerment of people to enable them to benefit from the economic advancements of the information technology sector.
Addressing an investment conference organised by Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), the president said the government was making efforts to strengthen and develop the IT sector to cope with the challenges of the fourth revolution of information technology.
The president expressed satisfaction that due to the efforts of the government, the information technology exports last year witnessed a surge of 50 per cent.
He said Pakistan was a country with a 200 million population and a huge youth bulge and expressed confidence that the country was making tremendous progress in emerging sectors.
He said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had realised that the ease of doing business would encourage the entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan.
He said the legislation on one-window operation under STZA was a significant step to bring improvement in the IT sector to cope with the challenges of the fourth revolution of information technology.
Dr Alvi said the government was working with stakeholders and outstanding policies were being made to encourage foreigners to invest their capital in Pakistan.
He stressed upon the importance of human development, with a specific focus on technology and database.
He said the tourism sector of Pakistan was flourishing, which would also generate an economic boom. — APP
-
Business
Smiling and vibrant Pakistan emerging
Dr Arif Alvi says nation is ready for a change and will emerge... READ MORE
-
Business
Woman, who groomed US troops in Afghanistan, sets ...
Cholpon Djusueva ran barber shops and salons between 2009 and early... READ MORE
-
Business
Franklin Templeton set to explore more options in ...
Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton, says the UAE, ... READ MORE
-
Business
Shareholder activism is now gaining strength in...
The Securities & Exchange Board of India has mandated institutional... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Sheikh Mohammed meets Pakistan...
Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate his country's pavilion at the mega fair... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Crown Prince launches new housing scheme...
Priority will be given to allocating residential land for members of... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
News
UAE: New nasal spray help patients battling...
Seha has launched this novel therapy for patients experiencing... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?