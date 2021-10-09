Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Pakistan focusing on digitalisation to financially empower people: President

APP/Dubai
Filed on October 9, 2021
President Dr Arif Alvi addressing the investment conference hosted by Special Technology Zones Authority in Dubai on Saturday. — APP

The government was making efforts to strengthen and develop the IT sector to cope with the challenges of the fourth revolution of information technology

Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said Pakistan was focusing on the digital empowerment of people to enable them to benefit from the economic advancements of the information technology sector.

Addressing an investment conference organised by Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), the president said the government was making efforts to strengthen and develop the IT sector to cope with the challenges of the fourth revolution of information technology.

The president expressed satisfaction that due to the efforts of the government, the information technology exports last year witnessed a surge of 50 per cent.

He said Pakistan was a country with a 200 million population and a huge youth bulge and expressed confidence that the country was making tremendous progress in emerging sectors.

He said the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had realised that the ease of doing business would encourage the entrepreneurs to invest in Pakistan.

He said the legislation on one-window operation under STZA was a significant step to bring improvement in the IT sector to cope with the challenges of the fourth revolution of information technology.

Dr Alvi said the government was working with stakeholders and outstanding policies were being made to encourage foreigners to invest their capital in Pakistan.

He stressed upon the importance of human development, with a specific focus on technology and database.

He said the tourism sector of Pakistan was flourishing, which would also generate an economic boom. — APP




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20211008&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=211009233&Ref=AR&profile=1036 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1036,1000 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 