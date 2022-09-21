P3 Network, First Wall Street Capital Mena to launch $1B fund for blockchain, critical supply chain industries

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 6:01 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Sep 2022, 6:06 PM

P3 Network (P3), a leading blockchain and digital assets thought leadership platform focused on global roundtable dialogue, announced on Wednesday it has entered a definitive agreement with First Wall Street Capital Mena (FWS) Managing Director, Malik Brooks, a global merchant bank, to launch the P3 Capital Fund.

Founder & CEO, Jonathan Leigh, said: "The P3 Capital Fund will focus on supporting and accelerating the nascent blockchain industry and innovation globally. The fund will initially be launched in three steps, with the first two addressing early-stage and late-stage companies in the industry. While the third section of the fund will connect critical supply chain projects to the blockchain industry.”

“FWS already has made significant investment in the industry and has cutting edge operating partners providing solutions to its customers. With this partnership with P3, we expand that success leveraging their global engagement platform to disruptive technology entrepreneurs & projects,” said Brooks.

P3 Network will take the role of managing engagement, advisor, and GP to unify its existing policy platform, and global roundtable work with blockchain industries.

“The demand for capital continues to increase in the bear market and we plan to support and nurture projects that help create stable grids, currencies and governments within our ecosystem,” said Leigh.

Official launch is expected to take place in the UAE in early 2023. — business@khaleejtimes.com