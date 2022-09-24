Over 145,000 Saudi investors own shares worth Dh5.6 billion: ADX

Francesco La Camera, Irena’s director-general, says renewable energy jobs remain resilient, and have been proven to be a reliable job creation engine
The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced an increase in the value of shares owned by Saudi investors, totalling Dh5.627 billion at the beginning of September, representing 25 percent of the total shares owned by Arab and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) investors, and amounting to Dh22.897 billion.
In its statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ADX noted that the trade value of Saudi investors has increased by 278 percent per annum in the first eight months of 2022 to Dh9.2 billion, compared to nearly Dh2.438 billion in the same period in 2021.
According to the ADX’s figures, the value of trades by Saudi investors accounted for 42 percent of the value of trades by Arab and GCC investors in the first eight months of 2022, amounting to Dh22.07 billion, compared to 21 percent of total for the first eight months of 2021, with a value of Dh11.84 billion.
Saudi investors at ADX numbered 145,647 accounting for 42 percent of total Arab and GCC investors of 344,660 by September.
Wam
The Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia are raising rates to slow economic growth and cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs
Dubai Industrial City will be part of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology delegation set to travel to the United States
Business advisory group for tax agents holds first meeting to enhance improvement plans of the Federal Tax Authority’s services
The UAE EV market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30 per cent between 2022 and 2028
The total revenue distributed at the state level in the UAE for VAT has amounted to over Dh95.4 billion (US$26 billion), since its implementation in 2018 till October 2021.
The event witnessed the presence of 300+ individuals from 50+ companies, across 33 countries
The VARA MVP Licence also grants FTX permission to act as a Clearing House, operate an NFT Marketplace, and provide Custodial Services.