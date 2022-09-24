Over 145,000 Saudi investors own shares worth Dh5.6 billion: ADX

Wam file photo

By Wam Published: Sat 24 Sep 2022, 12:47 AM

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced an increase in the value of shares owned by Saudi investors, totalling Dh5.627 billion at the beginning of September, representing 25 percent of the total shares owned by Arab and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) investors, and amounting to Dh22.897 billion.

In its statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the ADX noted that the trade value of Saudi investors has increased by 278 percent per annum in the first eight months of 2022 to Dh9.2 billion, compared to nearly Dh2.438 billion in the same period in 2021.

According to the ADX’s figures, the value of trades by Saudi investors accounted for 42 percent of the value of trades by Arab and GCC investors in the first eight months of 2022, amounting to Dh22.07 billion, compared to 21 percent of total for the first eight months of 2021, with a value of Dh11.84 billion.

Saudi investors at ADX numbered 145,647 accounting for 42 percent of total Arab and GCC investors of 344,660 by September.

