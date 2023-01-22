Oman’s OQ says a subsidiary intends to float shares on stock exchange

By Reuters Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 4:32 PM

Oman’s state energy company OQ said on Twitter on Sunday that its subsidiary Abraj Energy Services intends to float shares on the Muscat Stock Exchange.

Abraj plans to list 49 per cent of its shares on the stock exchange as part of an exit plan announced Abraj by the Oman Investment Authority (OIA), the state news agency said on Sunday. — Reuters