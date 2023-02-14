Oil and gas industry earned $4 trillion last year: IEA chief

Taqa’s board proposed a final cash dividend for 2022 of 3.3 fils/share (Dh3.713 billion), bringing the full year dividend to 5.1 fils/share (Dh 5.738 billion)
The global oil and gas industry’s profits in 2022 jumped to some $4 trillion from an average of $1.5 trillion in recent years, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Tuesday.
Despite those profits, countries depending on oil and gas revenue should prepare to reduce their reliance on petroleum as demand is going to fall in the longer term, Birol told a conference in Oslo while speaking via video link.
“Especially the countries in the Middle East have to diversify the their economies. In my view, the COP28 (climate summit) could be an excellent milestone to change the destiny of the Middle East countries,” Birol said.
“You cannot anymore run a country whose economy is 90 per cent reliant on oil and gas revenues because oil demand will go down,” he added.
This year’s United Nations climate talks will be hosted by the UAE, a members of the Opec group of oil producing countries. — Reuters
Taqa’s board proposed a final cash dividend for 2022 of 3.3 fils/share (Dh3.713 billion), bringing the full year dividend to 5.1 fils/share (Dh 5.738 billion)
The US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to rein in inflation, leading to concerns the move would slow economic activity and demand for oil
Historic full year performance achieving 65 per cent increase in turnover to Dh5.2 billion; and double the number of passengers carried to 12.8 million; Airline board of director's proposes a cash dividend distribution of 15 fils per share
The profit growth “was supported by robust increases on both sides of the balance sheet,” the bank, according to the bank
The world's largest district cooling services provider proposes a dividend of Dh425 million for the second half of the year 2022
Group says business plans fully funded, cashflows strong; Shares of group companies continue to slide; SEBI to brief finance ministry on probe on February 15
Russia plans to cut oil output by 500,000bpd in March; Opec+ closely watching China recovery, global economy : UAE Energy Minister
The lender began marketing the 10-year kangaroo bonds at around 200 basis points over ASW, with an indicative yield of 6.3 per cent and an indicative coupon of 6.25 per cent