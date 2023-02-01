NMC Healthcare's new CEO joins the group today

The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and Italy would avoid recessions this year, as European growth proved “more resilient than expected” despite the war
NMC Healthcare announced that David Hadley has joined the organisation as the new chief executive officer, taking on the group's day-to-day leadership from Wednesday, February 1.
Hadley joins NMC from Mediclinic International, where he worked for three decades including the past 13 years as the CEO of Mediclinic Middle East.
Kevin Taylor, chairman of NMC’s Board, welcomed the seasoned leader, saying the group "looks forward to working with him in the execution of our strategy to deliver exceptional patient care to the communities that we serve, enhancing operational efficiencies and capabilities, and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders".
Hadley said it was an honour for him to lead one of the region's most competitive organisations and work alongside an elite group of caregivers and executives.
"NMC carries an enriched legacy of working closely with all key stakeholders, especially with the broader communities and regulatory bodies. I look forward to spearheading its charter of growth and continue scripting a glorious future for this great organisation," he said.
The new CEO appointment marks the beginning of a new phase of growth and transformation for the healthcare group, with a renewed emphasis on clinical excellence, quality care, and governance.
It is in line with the organisation's strategy to build on its strong operational and financial foundations. The new CEO will lead efforts to further strengthen these foundations and drive further growth for NMC Healthcare.
Samsung Electronics says its profit for the last quarter plummeted nearly 70% as a weak global economy depressed demands for its consumer electronics products and computer memory chips
Boeing Commercial Airplanes chief executive Stan Deal said in an email reviewed by Reuters that the new line will be its fourth for the narrow-body 737 MAX and is needed because of “strong product demand.”
Adani scripts comeback with share sale success; Key $2.5 billion share sale fully subscribed-data; Short-seller’s report led to fall in Adani shares
For the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region, the fund lowered the outlook to 3.2 per cent in 2023 from its previous 3.6 per cent projection
The lender also recorded 13 per cent increase in total assets as it amounted to Dh498 billion as at December 31, 2022 while total customer deposits rose 17 per cent to Dh309 billion
Consumer spending has remained strong throughout the pandemic period despite volatile global macro-economic environment and similar trend is expected to continue this year
The rising population is contributing to the launch of new projects and increased supply of residential units in Dubai