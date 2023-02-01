NMC Healthcare's new CEO joins the group today

David Hadley will be leading the next phase of the company’s growth

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 3:34 PM

NMC Healthcare announced that David Hadley has joined the organisation as the new chief executive officer, taking on the group's day-to-day leadership from Wednesday, February 1.

Hadley joins NMC from Mediclinic International, where he worked for three decades including the past 13 years as the CEO of Mediclinic Middle East.

Kevin Taylor, chairman of NMC’s Board, welcomed the seasoned leader, saying the group "looks forward to working with him in the execution of our strategy to deliver exceptional patient care to the communities that we serve, enhancing operational efficiencies and capabilities, and creating sustainable value for our stakeholders".

Hadley said it was an honour for him to lead one of the region's most competitive organisations and work alongside an elite group of caregivers and executives.

"NMC carries an enriched legacy of working closely with all key stakeholders, especially with the broader communities and regulatory bodies. I look forward to spearheading its charter of growth and continue scripting a glorious future for this great organisation," he said.

The new CEO appointment marks the beginning of a new phase of growth and transformation for the healthcare group, with a renewed emphasis on clinical excellence, quality care, and governance.

It is in line with the organisation's strategy to build on its strong operational and financial foundations. The new CEO will lead efforts to further strengthen these foundations and drive further growth for NMC Healthcare.