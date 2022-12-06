NIP to enhance competitiveness of UAE's construction sector

First Abu Dhabi Bank led the fund raising, the conglomerate’s second sustainability-linked loan, as sustainability coordinator and agent
The construction sector is one of the most significant contributors to the UAE’s economy by generating thousands of jobs in the country, a senior official says.
Citing data from Kamco Invest, Abdulla Al Jasmi, head of NIP, said, the construction sector will continue to support the UAE economy as projects worth approximately Dh540 billion are in the pipeline.
Referring to latest data, he said in 2021 the construction sector generated more than 13.3 per cent of the UAE's total revenue, contributing over Dh314.41 billion to the national economy.
"The sector is by far one of the most vital contributors to the UAE’s economic growth. Its performance significantly impacts the progress of various other sectors," he said.
Legal compliance
Al Jasmi said the construction industry relies heavily on legal framework and efficient engagement with regulatory authorities.
"By providing building material companies operating in NIP with mainland licences, we enable them to execute their projects while complying with the law of the land," he said.
He said NIP serves as a regional hub for manufacturing through a state-of-the-art infrastructure favourable for construction businesses to carry out operations.
"Backed by a strategic location, and DP World’s logistics and trade corridors; building materials and construction companies are offered unmatched connectivity and are governed by local market regulations. Companies operating in NIP can capitalise on product delivery from factory to last mile with direct access to UAE local market without intermediaries, distribution partners, etc," Al Jasmi concluded.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
First Abu Dhabi Bank led the fund raising, the conglomerate’s second sustainability-linked loan, as sustainability coordinator and agent
Mubadala deputy CEO Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi will become interim CEO of UAE Investments
Brent, WTI rise as much as two per cent before paring gains; Opec+ sticks to plans to cut production by two million bpd; More Chinese cities relax Covid-19 restrictions
The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged up to 47.8 in November from October’s 23-month low of 47.3, matching a preliminary estimate
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the measure would contribute to a destabilisation of world energy markets and would not affect Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
This year's edition of 'Hello Business Pitch' competition is open to aspiring ventures who are up to 3 years in operation
One of its biggest advantages of Jafza is its proximity to the Jebel Ali Port, which offers construction companies access to over 3.5 billion existing and potential consumers in the MEASA region, says Ebtesam Al Kaabi, head of sales at the Jebel Ali Free Zone