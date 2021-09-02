Nigeria to showcase trade, FDI opportunities at Expo 2020 Dubai

The NAGCC signed a memorandum of understanding, with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to showcase the huge investment and trade opportunities.

The Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC) and the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment will collaborate to showcase the trade and FDI opportunities, at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The partnership aims to harness the platform of Expo 2020 to showcase trade, commerce and investment opportunities between Nigeria, the GCC and the rest of the world. In line with this objective, the NAGCC will also host Investment Forums inside and outside the Expo during the 6 months of the Expo’s tenure, for the global business community, representatives of governments from around the world and other visiting dignitaries.

The NAGCC signed a memorandum of understanding, with the Nigerian Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; to showcase the huge investment and trade opportunities in Nigeria, to visiting dignitaries and business people from the entire world, at the mega event. To mark this development, Mohammed Dansanta Rimi, the Ambassador of Nigeria to the UAE and Commissioner General for Nigeria, applauded Mahmood Ahmadu, President of the NAGCC, on the signing of the MoU.

Ahmadu said: “The eyes of the entire world will be on the upcoming Expo 2020 and it will be a unique global platform, for Nigeria, and the Nigerian business community, to showcase the strengths, potential and opportunities within Nigeria — one of the largest and most dynamic economies in Africa, and at the same time, the event will also draw attention to infrastructure and asset gaps in Nigeria that can benefit from an increased influx of FDI, while also presenting a mutually beneficial growth opportunity for international investors.”

Ahmadu, a Dubai based entrepreneur with global business interests, is a noted philanthropist, who has been lauded by several international bodies and forums.

“I’m humbled to have been given the responsibility by the Federal Government of Nigeria, to showcase Nigerian innovation and industry, as well as boost trade and FDI into the nation, using the unique opportunity that Expo 2020 presents. The Expo has the potential to attract huge investments, lead to important agreements, and promote international cooperation and drive trade and investment,” concluded Ahmadu.— sandhya@khaleejimes.com