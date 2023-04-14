New shopping mall opens in Dubai

Art of Living is solely dedicated to luxury furniture and interior design

The Art of Living shopping mall is nestled in the heart of Dubai, in Barsha 2 – Umm Suqeim Road. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 14 Apr 2023, 12:26 PM

The first- shopping mall specialising in interior design solutions and high-end home furniture in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) has opened its doors in Dubai.

The Art of Living shopping mall is nestled in the heart of Dubai, in Barsha 2 – Umm Suqeim Road, spanning 50,000 square metres spread across three levels and featuring a line-up of brands that include newcomers to the regional market.

Taking a closer look at the interior design industry in the region, the outlook reveals a bullish forecast for the interior design market in the GCC which is expected to reach $5.2 billion by 2025. This substantial growth is the result of many factors, including the region’s increasing population, rising urbanisation, thriving construction and real estate sectors, and rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly designs, which are driving innovation in this field.

“We have noticed a significant increase in demand on luxury furniture in the region, with Dubai gradually becoming the home of luxury real estate and the UAE being the largest market for interior design in the GCC region, followed by Saudi Arabia and Qatar”, said Dr. Samer Al Omari, Art of Living’s CEO and Partner.

Art of Living hosts a selection of high-quality home décor and furniture pieces, in addition to kids’ furniture, outdoor furniture and a wide range of décor accessories. Striving to provide customers with an experience that caters to their different tastes and meets their specific needs, the new mall is offering a range of services, including access to a shopping consultant who will accompany customers on a guided tour across the mall, answering all their questions and giving them valuable insights about items of interest. Art of Living has also assembled a dedicated team of interior design professionals who will assist shoppers.

In addition, the mall features a number of cafés and restaurants, with free parking, a cigar lounge and a kids’ play area, among others.

Al Omari said: “Our mall is built around the one-stop shop concept, and our mission is to offer individuals and interior designers everything they need under one roof. Art of Living aims to build solid strategic partnerships with key developers in the region. Our unique offering enables us to position our mall as the ultimate destination for luxury home décor, design and furniture in the Mena region, which will allow us to acquire a market share of at least 30 per cent of the furnished properties market,”