New luxury Dubai realty projects near completion

London Gate seeks to add flourish to the local property sector

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 9:36 PM Last updated: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 9:41 PM

London Gate, a major real estate developer in the UAE, has a number of projects under development in Dubai.

The company is preparing to mark the imminent completion of several ventures. Among these, the ‘Maya V’ development is entering its final stages, ready to encapsulate sophistication and contemporary living in its finest form. Building on the resounding successes of its predecessors, the Maya V project is all set to establish new thresholds for luxury living.

In addition to Maya V, London Gate has introduced the ‘Nadine’ and the upcoming residential tower in Dubai Marina. The projects stand as a testament to London Gate’s unwavering dedication to crafting extraordinary properties. These projects exemplify London Gate’s resolute commitment to excellence, reaffirming their standing as pioneers in architectural brilliance.

Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate

“More than a mere real estate developer, London Gate symbolizes a bridge that seamlessly intertwines London’s iconic elegance with Dubai’s vibrant spirit. Our journey is a testament to our unwavering commitment to crafting living spaces that redefine urban luxury,” said Eman Taha, CEO of London Gate. “Our projects orchestrate a harmonious blend of tradition and modernity, resulting in an unparalleled living experience. Each development contributes to reshaping Dubai’s skyline, presenting our unwavering dedication to architectural innovation,” she added.

London Gate is a pioneering real estate developer dedicated to transforming Dubai’s skyline through architectural innovation, design excellence, and a relentless pursuit of quality. With a rich portfolio of exceptional developments, London Gate embodies the essence of luxury living by seamlessly blending London’s timeless elegance with Dubai’s urban dynamism.