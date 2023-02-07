New executive directors of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 8:48 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, has issued a decision appointing Majed Abdulrahim Alansari as the executive director of Operation, Compliance and Performance Audit Sector at the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai.

He also issued a decision appointing Mohamed Saeed Alshared as the executive director of Financial Statement Audit and Specialised Audit Sector at the authority.

The two decisions are effective from January 1, 2023, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

