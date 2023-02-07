UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

New executive directors of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai.
by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 8:48 PM

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, has issued a decision appointing Majed Abdulrahim Alansari as the executive director of Operation, Compliance and Performance Audit Sector at the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai.

He also issued a decision appointing Mohamed Saeed Alshared as the executive director of Financial Statement Audit and Specialised Audit Sector at the authority.

The two decisions are effective from January 1, 2023, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

— business@khaleejtimes.com

A Staff Reporter

More news from Business
Experts warn to imminent oil supply crunch

business

Experts warn to imminent oil supply crunch

The latest oil market report from the IEA expects oil supply growth to slow to one million barrels per day. It forecasts global oil demand will increase by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2023 to reach a record 101.7 million barrels per day — with nearly half of that coming from China

business