Netflix password sharing to end soon, crackdown to begin

Steps are seen as more sweeping than those imposed in the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling
Netflix will reportedly begin cracking down on password sharing that takes place on the platform, globally.
Those who don't live in the same households but use the same Netflix account will either be asked to purchase a password sharing option or will have to create separate accounts, Forbes has said. The move is said to take place by as soon as March 2023.
The streaming platform will verify the devices used by a single account, if detected outside of a household. This can happen persistently if the device is located outside the 'household'.
Here's how you can verify a device:
In order to verify a device, Netflix will send a link to the email address or phone number associated with the primary account owner. The link will open a page with a 4-digit verification code.
The code must be entered on to the device within 15 minutes, else it will expire. In case it expires, a new code will have to be requested.
A user will not be required to verify their device as long as the device is connected to the primary user's internet connection.
ALSO READ:
Steps are seen as more sweeping than those imposed in the European Commission’s landmark 2018 ruling
Global gaming industry capitalising on the advanced capabilities of a Web3-based environment
Adnoc Distribution has also become the first UAE fuel and convenience retailer to tap into sustainable financing
The company said the updated pricing starts on February 21 and customers will begin seeing the new price on their bill following that date
In a major setback for the Alphabet Inc unit, the Supreme Court of India on Thursday declined Google's request to block the antitrust directives
Hastings ceded everyday control of Netflix to his two longtime associates Chief Operating Officer Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos
The bank has worked over the past years to consolidate its position as a regional leader in the sustainable financing sector
The framework agreement also covers plans to consider development of the Caio Deepwater Terminal at Cabinda Port