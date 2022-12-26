'Dubai Bling' star Fadie Musallet on taking 'The Giving Family' worldwide

Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 4:26 PM

Fadie Musallet is one of the most reputed names in Dubai's entrepreneurship and entertainment scene. The man has been handling several businesses including organising some of the biggest celeb events. While he holds the record of organising the world’s biggest concert for Kiss 2020 Goodbye, Musallet recently featured in popular Netflix show 'Dubai Bling'. On top of that, he is an active philanthropist who has worked on several big initiatives like The Giving Family.

With The Giving Family, Musallet has fed over 150,000 labourers during the holy month of Ramadan. Musallet has achieved a successful life after surviving a lot of hardships. So now he wants to help others in living their dream in every way possible. He has been unstoppable when it comes to philanthropy and he wants to do it more in the future. Ask him about his future plans, he said: "My dream is to take this non profit organisation (The Giving Family) worldwide. I want to help the less fortunate all over the world."

Musallet is touching new peaks of popularity with time but he prefers being a good person more than being popular or rich. "By being a good person the popularity comes and when the popularity comes the money follows. The Giving Family is something I started and something close to my heart. Giving is living and that's more than money or popularity to me," he added.

Musallet was born and raised in Florida and belongs to a Palestinian family. He shifted to Dubai few years back and loves being here especially because of its culture. Talking about what he loves the most about Dubai, Fadie said: 'Safety and Food'. Dubai is the safest place in the world and its food is out of this world. "No place in the world has better food quality. And the service is five-star no matter where you go."