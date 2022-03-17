NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo visits DMCC Coffee Centre

Web3 is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology, which incorporates concepts such as decentralisation and token-based economics
DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, welcomed NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo to the DMCC Coffee Centre to augment the line of coffee blends offered by Cajary Majlis, an international trader and distributor of food products and wholesale food commodities chaired by the basketball legend.
The visit included tasting and cupping of the DMCC House Coffee blends, from which Dikembe selected a special blend to be added to his coffee product line. The DMCC Coffee Centre team prepared a packaged bag of this selected blend, marking the official launch of Cajary Majlis’ latest coffee offering.
In early 2021, Cajary Majlis joined the DMCC Coffee Centre, a 15,000sqm state-of-the-art temperature-controlled facility, to bring coffee from Mutombo’s home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and other African countries, to Dubai and beyond. In the fall of 2020, Cajary Majlis launched and distributed a limited-quantity #55 Champion’s Edition Barrel-Aged Coffee, with beans sourced from the DRC to consumers in the United States.
The DMCC Coffee Centre continues to attract international businesses by connecting the fast-growing consumer markets in the Middle East and Europe to some of the world’s major coffee-producing nations. The Coffee Centre supports the entire coffee industry from crop to cup by offering cost-efficient logistical support as well as warehousing, roasting and packaging services.
