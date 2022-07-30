National banks provided Dh696.7b in credit facilities to business, industrial sector in first four months of 2022

The company’s total consolidated revenue reached Dh163.8 million in first half of 2022 compared to Dh136.6 million in the same period last year
Credit facilities provided by national banks to the business and industrial sector rose 1.92 percent (Dh13.1 billion) in the first four months of 2022 to Dh696.7 billion from AED683.6 billion in the corresponding period in 2021, according to figures revealed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).
According to the apex bank's figures, the cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the sector on a year-on-year basis grew by 2.14 percent or Dh14.6 billion.
The value of credit facilities extended by national banks to the sector accounted for 89.1 percent of the gross accumulative credit balance, which reached Dh782.5 billion by the end of last April, while the share of foreign banks stood at 10.9 percent or Dh85.8 billion. — WAM
The month of June witnessed a 34 per cent increase in terms of volume and a 24.8 per cent increase in terms of value compared to May 2022
Ian Johnston, who served as the DFSA’s chief executive from 2012 to 2018, will succeed F. Christopher Calabia who stepped down from his position
Despite making notable strides, the regional academic landscape is still playing catchup with that of developed countries on several parameters
Second find in 2022 from first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 Exploration Concession almost doubling the discovered field volume; Discovery indicates a further 1–1.5 TSCF of natural gas in place
The world's largest economy decreases at 0.9% rate as consumer spending slows; business investment contracts; Inventories account for large decline in GDP
Property developer posts 24% increase in first-half revenue as it started sales of Regalia project
The new laws allow greater flexibility to accommodate unconventional trademark patterns and provide them with legal protection, in light of the advanced technologies used in building companies’ trademarks