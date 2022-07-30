National banks provided Dh696.7b in credit facilities to business, industrial sector in first four months of 2022

By WAM Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 12:00 AM

The cumulative balance of credit provided by national banks to the sector on a year-on-year basis grew by 2.14 percent or Dh14.6 billion.

Wam File photo

Credit facilities provided by national banks to the business and industrial sector rose 1.92 percent (Dh13.1 billion) in the first four months of 2022 to Dh696.7 billion from AED683.6 billion in the corresponding period in 2021, according to figures revealed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

The value of credit facilities extended by national banks to the sector accounted for 89.1 percent of the gross accumulative credit balance, which reached Dh782.5 billion by the end of last April, while the share of foreign banks stood at 10.9 percent or Dh85.8 billion. — WAM