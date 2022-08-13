Nakheel Mall launches immersive VR-powered escape room experience

GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café features 12 escape rooms, 11 meta-escape rooms and an endless collection of board games

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 12:31 AM Last updated: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 12:34 AM

Nakheel Mall is set to offer visitors an unparalleled entertainment experience, complementing its portfolio of retail, dining and leisure attractions with the launch of GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café.

Spanning across 11,000 square feet, the unique entertainment zone features 12 escape rooms, 11 meta-escape rooms where VR headsets make the escape experience more immersive and a board game café with more than 50+ titles for board-game fans to explore.

Through curating entertainment experiences aimed at bringing people together — families, friends and colleagues, for special occasions, team building or just a fun day out — the GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café offers visitors the chance to enjoy a range of rich experiences at Palm Jumeirah’s leading luxury shopping destination.

Designed by professional animators and creators of dramatic alternative universes for film, the experiences are aimed at families, adventure seekers and horror fiends and combine cutting edge technology, riddles and puzzles, whilst staying true to the original themes and storylines.

The diverse genres offered places players in unique and realistic situations, from the famous Alf Laylah Wa-Laylah inspired 1001 Nights Room, to a trip down the rabbit hole in an Alice in Wonderland Room. Agatha Christie fans can enjoy the mystery of the Orient Express Room and the Money Heist Room will get fans adrenaline pumping.

Competitive board gamers can explore new titles or enjoy the familiar challenge of well-loved board games in the café’s impressive collection, where they can purchase games to add to their collections.

The latest addition to Nakheel Mall’s entertainment experiences is the 40th outpost for this well-loved concept, which is enjoyed by fans in Rome, Liverpool, Amsterdam, Jeddah and a further 35 cities around the world. It joins attractions including Vox Cinemas with signature GOLD, 4DX and THEATRE experiences, family entertainment venues such as Trampo Extreme and Fabyland and children’s playroom, Bricobilandia.

Nakheel Mall offers visitors a full day to night experience, from shopping with your friends, to dining with family at Depachika Food Hall, to entertaining the children in Fabyland, through to dinner dates at Michelin Star awarded Trésind Studio or a night at the movies at Vox cinemas.

Located on the second floor of Nakheel Mall, GAME OVER Escape Rooms and Board Game Café welcomes players over the age of eight years, in groups of up to seven for the escape room experiences. Prices start at Dh140 per person and visitors must book in advance on www.escapegameover.ae. — business@khaleejtimes.com