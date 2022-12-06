Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits region's biggest construction event

The auction, which is part of the Dh9 billion T-Bond issuance programme for 2022, received strong demand through the six primary bank dealers
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday toured the 43rd edition of the Big 5, the largest and most influential construction event in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said technological advances are disrupting several sectors, including construction. He said the sector had introduced various elements of the fourth industrial revolution, including AI and its applications in projects. Infrastructure projects are key enablers of comprehensive sustainable development, His Highness said.
The Prime Minister also noted that Dubai’s strong events and exhibitions sector, which offers a platform to forge new partnerships, opens up several new growth opportunities. He said Dubai’s conducive business and investment ecosystem, the city’s keenness to improve cooperation with its global partners, and its ability to explore new avenues further support the growth of the global economy through the various exhibitions it hosts.
Accompanying the Vice-President during the tour of the Big 5 exhibition were Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.
More than 2,000 participants from 60 countries are participating in the event, which includes 20 national pavilions. More than 55,000 professionals are expected to attend the trade event, which runs from 5-8 December 2022. The annual Big 5 show features six specialised events addressing the entire industry ecosystem: the Big 5 Heavy, Middle East Concrete, HVAC R Expo, Middle East Stone, Urban Design & Landscape Expo, and FM Expo. Running alongside the Big 5 this week is the inaugural Everything Architecture, the only exclusive event for the architecture and design community in the Middle East.
