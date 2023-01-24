Ministry of Finance explains corporate tax timelines

The airline will be back to operating at pre-pandemic levels to Sydney and Melbourne; Ramp up will see Emirates’ operations elevate to 63 weekly flights across Australia; Airline also confirms restart of Christchurch via Sydney in March
The UAE Ministry of Finance held a virtual session as part of its Corporate Tax Public Awareness Programme, with more than 800 business representatives, tax experts, accountants, and company owners from around the country taking part.
The programme was launched by the Ministry to raise awareness about the new tax, after the Federal Decree-Law on Taxation of Corporations and Businesses (the “Corporate Tax Law”) was issued last month.
The session is the third in the Corporate Tax Public Awareness Programme and the first to be held online. The ministry had organised two previous sessions, the first in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and the second in Dubai.
Holding virtual sessions under the programme is part of the Ministry’s commitment to reaching the largest possible number of entrepreneurs, tax experts, and representatives of companies operating in all emirates of the UAE, in order to introduce them to the new law and help them understand the details and implementation of the new tax regime to ensure compliance.
The session included a presentation followed by a panel discussion with tax experts from the Ministry of Finance, including Shabana n Begum, executive director of Tax Policy Sector; Fatima Al Sheikh, director of Tax Policies and Legislations; Thuraya Al Hashemi, director of the International Tax Department, and Rasha Hajj Hussein, Tax Policies and Legislations expert.
Attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions, which were answered and discussed by members of the ministry’s team.
Furthermore, the session highlighted key elements and features of the corporate tax regime, including the tax rate, the corporate tax administration for resident and non-resident persons in the UAE, unincorporated an incorporated partnership, and the treatment of family foundations and trusts.
The session also shed light exempt persons, the status of companies operating in free zones, and corporate tax administration, such as registration, financial statements, maintaining financial records, fines, transfer pricing, tax loss relief and others.
Also, on the list of topics discussed were the corporate tax timelines, which extend for more than two years to allow for preparation; general anti-abuse rules; support for small businesses, and the roles and responsibilities of the Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) in implementing the new tax regime.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejhtimes.com
The airline will be back to operating at pre-pandemic levels to Sydney and Melbourne; Ramp up will see Emirates’ operations elevate to 63 weekly flights across Australia; Airline also confirms restart of Christchurch via Sydney in March
Julphar Residence consists of 266 apartments, including attractive studios, one and two-bedroom units and a limited number of generous three-bedroom apartments
The new exhibitions will not only enhance Sharjah's position as a preferred global destination for hosting large and important events and specializsed exhibitions, but will also solidify ECS's leading position in the exhibition and conference industry in the region
Funds raised in 2022 through partnerships with trusted charities and philanthropic organisations
Brent crude was up 42 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $88.05 at 1025GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose 33 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $81.97 a barrel.
US treasury secretary says working on the reforms — first of the World Bank and then other multilateral development banks — was one of her biggest priorities this year
Apple has already at about 5-7 per cent of their manufacturing in India
Iraq’s prime minister has replaced the governor of the country’s Central Bank following a weekslong plunge of the Iraqi dinar