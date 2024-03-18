Mind your money: A guide to financial planning for HNWIs and UHNWIs

Published: Mon 18 Mar 2024, 6:06 PM

The UAE’s economic boom, political stability, and strategic location are making it a magnet for high net worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs). This dynamic environment, coupled with the government’s proactive approach to wealth management, is attracting families seeking a secure and prosperous future for their wealth.

A flourishing ecosystem for wealth management

The UAE’s commitment to attracting and retaining wealth is evident in its recent legal and regulatory reforms. These changes have created a supportive ecosystem for HNWIs and UHNWIs:

• Streamlined wealth ownership and transfer: Federal Decree Law 37 simplifies ownership and governance of family wealth, facilitating smoother wealth transfer across generations. This eliminates potential complications and ensures your legacy reaches intended beneficiaries.

• Local trust support: The new law (Federal Decree Law 31) encourages the creation and recognition of local trusts. This offers families greater flexibility in wealth management. Trusts can be used for various purposes, such as protecting assets for future generations, providing for beneficiaries with special needs, or managing charitable giving.

• Dedicated family wealth expertise: The launch of the Dubai Family Wealth Centre provides educational resources and connects families with legal, financial, and philanthropic advisers. This one-stop shop empowers families to make informed decisions about their wealth and access the expertise needed to navigate the complexities of wealth management.

Shifting gears: From lifestyle management to wealth preservation

The UAE is witnessing a significant shift towards professionalised wealth management. Traditionally, family wealth resided within companies and was often managed by the CEO or CFO. Now, families are establishing dedicated family offices staffed by investment professionals. This shift reflects a change in priorities:

• Wealth preservation: Professionalised management prioritises long-term wealth preservation and efficient international growth for future generations. Investment decisions are based on a comprehensive understanding of risk tolerance, time horizons, and financial goals, ensuring the sustainability of your wealth across generations.

• Strategic investment: Investment strategies are customized based on individual risk tolerance, time horizons, and financial goals. This ensures your portfolio aligns with your specific needs and objectives, maximising the potential for growth while managing risk effectively.

• Tax optimisation: Utilising tax-efficient investment opportunities within the UAE minimises liabilities and maximises wealth accumulation. Experienced advisors can help you navigate the intricacies of the UAE’s tax system and identify strategies to optimise your tax position.

Building a secure future: A step-by-step approach

Financial planning is the cornerstone of effective wealth management. Here’s a step-by-step approach to consider, tailored to the specific needs of HNWIs and UHNWIs in the UAE:

1. Define your goals: Clearly outline your short- and long-term financial aspirations. Consider not just traditional goals like retirement planning but also aspirations like supporting charitable causes or establishing a family business.

2. Assess your financial health: Conduct a thorough review of your assets, liabilities, income, and expenses to gain a comprehensive picture of your financial standing. This analysis will form the foundation of your financial plan.

3. Develop a personalised plan: Work with a qualified advisor to craft a customized financial plan encompassing the following key areas:

• Investment strategy: Diversify your portfolio across asset classes and geographies to manage risk and optimise returns. This may include traditional investments like stocks and bonds, as well as alternative investments like real estate or private equity.

Sandeep S. Jadwani, Head of Investment Advisory, Habib Investment Limited

• Tax planning: Leverage tax-efficient investment opportunities and structures within the UAE. Your adviser can help you identify tax-free zones, investment vehicles, and other strategies to minimise your tax burden.

• Estate planning: Establish a comprehensive estate plan to ensure your wealth is transferred according to your wishes. This may involve creating a will, setting up trusts, or utilizing other legal tools to protect your assets and ensure a smooth transfer of wealth to your beneficiaries.

• Risk management: Implement adequate insurance coverage to protect your assets and income from unforeseen circumstances. This may include life insurance, health insurance, and property & casualty insurance, tailored to your specific needs and risk profile.

4. Implement and monitor: Put your plan into action with the help of your advisers. This may involve opening investment accounts, establishing legal structures, and implementing tax planning strategies. Regularly monitor and adjust your plan as your goals or market conditions evolve.

Benefits of proactive planning:

• Wealth preservation: Protecting your assets from erosion due to taxes, inflation, and market volatility through a well-diversified portfolio and sound investment strategies.

• Tax efficiency: Minimising tax liabilities and maximizing wealth accumulation through strategic planning and leveraging tax-efficient opportunities within the UAE.

• Goal achievement: Achieving your short- and long-term financial objectives

• Peace of mind: Gaining peace of mind knowing your finances are well-managed and your wealth is protected for future generations.

• Legacy building: Ensuring your wealth is used to create a lasting legacy, whether through supporting your family, contributing to charitable causes, or establishing a thriving family business.

The UAE advantage: A haven for wealth management

The UAE’s unique combination of factors makes it an ideal location for HNWIs and UHNWIs to manage their wealth:

• Economic stability: The UAE boasts a thriving economy with a strong GDP and a diversified market, offering a stable and secure environment for your investments.

• Political stability: The UAE’s stable political climate minimises risks associated with political unrest, ensuring your wealth remains secure.

• Strategic location: The UAE’s central location provides easy access to major financial centres around the world, facilitating global investment opportunities.

• Luxurious lifestyle: The UAE offers a world-class lifestyle with excellent infrastructure, high-quality healthcare, and diverse cultural experiences.

Partnering for success: Your experienced guide

As an experienced financial adviser with over 17 years of experience in the UAE, I have a deep understanding of the complexities of wealth management in this dynamic region. I have helped more than 1,000 clients navigate the legalities, connecting them with the right experts, and develop a personalised plan that aligns with their unique financial goals and aspirations.

Remember, financial planning is a journey, not a destination. With a proactive approach and the right guidance, you can secure your financial future and build a lasting legacy for generations to come.

Sandeep S. Jadwani - ACSI, CIB (Head of Investment Advisory, Habib Investment Limited – Regulated by DFSA) is qualified, experienced and an award-winning financial adviser to high net-worth individuals. Been in the UAE for over 15 years and guiding individuals to efficiently and effectively manage their finances to achieve their financial goals. Connect with him on Instagram @sandeep_investmentadvisor and Linkedin - www.linkedin.com/in/sandeepjadwanibestadvisoruae/