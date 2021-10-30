Metaverse Alliance Open conference concludes successfully

The Metaverse Alliance Open Conference, organied by the Metaverse Alliance and Korea Radio Promotion Association under the auspice of the Korea Ministry of Science and ICT, was conducted online using Metaverse platforms from October 26 to October 28.

The goal for this conference was to share the latest information and activities within the Metaverse industry since the launch of the “Metaverse Alliance”, a private sector led and government-supported cooperative designed to revitalise the Metaverse industry ecosystem.

Programmes in the conference included the Opening Ceremony, Alliance Mid-Term Presentation, Alliance Forum, Online Virtual Exhibition and Business Meetings.

Keynote speakers at the Opening Ceremony on October 26 included Roblox Product Management Leader Josh Anon and ModuLabs Chief Vision Officer Jeong Ji Hoon who discussed topics related to the Metaverse, future industries and how avatars will lead the Metaverse.

Subsequently, at the Alliance Mid-Term Presentation, the Alliance Project Group, formed autonomously by the private sector within the Metaverse Alliance, provided a mid-term presentation of issues tasked to each project group regarding the Metaverse.

At the Alliance forum, which took place from the October 27 to the 28th, experts in XR and 18 Korean companies delivered lectures and discuss related subjects.

During the entire conference, participants were able to use the online virtual exhibition, created utilising 3D models, online video hosting and links.

The online virtual exhibition platform served as a marketing solution for the participating 40 Korean XR companies and participants were also able to have video consultation sessions with these companies within the online virtual exhibition.

The Metaverse solution used in the conference allows for seminars, virtual exhibitions, product viewing and business meetings in a three-dimensional space and is optimised for business functions, providing solutions such as Korean-English translation and business name card exchange.

The conference was open to the public free of charge. Various events such as pre-registration, Alliance Mid-Term Presentation survey, online virtual exhibition booth stamp mission and NPC mission were held to encourage the public to participate in the conference. — business@khaleejtimes.com