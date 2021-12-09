MECOC highlights optimising technologies for energy sector

Middle East Metallurgy Corrosion & Coatings Conference (MECOC) concluded on a grand note on Thursday at Crowne Plaza Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. The forum, which ran from December 7 to 9, aimed to provide key insights on optimising technologies for the energy sector.

The event across all three days witnessed the presence of 300 individuals from 50 plus companies, across 20 countries including United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, United States of America, Europe, Africa.

“MECOC is an important event for the energy sector, and we are confident that this conference will serve as a benchmark for the industry across the world. While the forum served as a great platform for technical experts from all over the world to discuss the latest technology related to Metallurgy, Corrosion & Coatings for various Industries, it also promoted dialogue and best practices. The event also served as a great opportunity to network with key industry peers and engage in new partnerships and collaborations,” said Romin Mathew, director, Aldrich International - the organisers of the event.

MECOC, is the first-of-its-kind forum in the region, which aims to enhance communication and help in exchanging knowledge between major stakeholders. The event brought to focus cutting-edge technologies from GCC and all over the world to accelerate the processes for Oil & Gas, Power Generators and Aviation industry, that will enhance and Improve materials, metals, equipment and inculcate better corrosion management practices.

The forum across all three days featured a range of sessions and panel discussions on key topics including, Corrosion Monitoring, Corrosion Issues and Recommendations, Changing Best Practices, Asset Integrity and more.

The conference was spearheaded by key stakeholders from companies as Adnoc, Saudi Aramco Duqm Refinery, Sabic, Rise Khimab AB, Sadara Chemical Company, Saudi Electricity Company, Borouge and more to provide an all-new perspective on the technology and engineering expertise necessary to power a sustainable outcome for the industry.

MECOC aimed to showcase the importance of the current need today and to adapt the best practices to benchmark the cost-effective methods that enlightened the end users and operators. The conference provided a platform to connect with both regional and international experts, focusing on all aspects of production, manufacturing and processing entities in the wider world.

