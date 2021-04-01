Masdar launches ‘For A Sustainable Future’ campaign to mark 15th anniversary

Despite the global economic challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Masdar has maintained its growth trajectory.

Masdar has launched the global brand campaign ‘For A Sustainable Future’ to reinforce the company’s leadership in renewable energy and sustainable technology, while highlighting the sustainable development goals of the UAE.

Ahead of Masdar’s 15th anniversary later this month, the campaign will highlight real-world examples of Masdar’s investment in the transition to cleaner energy sources, celebrate its legacy, and reiterate its commitment to a sustainable future for all.

“Guided by the future-focused vision of our nation’s leadership to develop a resilient and sustainable economy, Masdar continues to innovate and build on its strong history of driving commercially viable, renewable energy solutions for the UAE and around the world,” said Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Masdar. “Importantly, Masdar’s 15-year track record of contributing to the growth of the renewable energy sector reflects the UAE’s commitment, as a responsible global citizen, to progressive climate action.”

“We, in the UAE, have always viewed the climate challenge as an opportunity to diversify our economy, building knowledge, skills and jobs. As we prepare to celebrate Masdar’s 15th anniversary, ‘For A Sustainable Future’ will celebrate our many achievements, which have positioned Abu Dhabi and the UAE as a global renewable energy leader.”

Despite the global economic challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, Masdar has maintained its growth trajectory. The capacity of the renewable energy projects that the company is a partner in has more than doubled over the past two years, from 4GW to 11GW — enough electricity to power more than four million homes — with a combined value of $19.9 billion.

“Our success in exceeding our own capacity growth targets both reflects the commitment of our shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company, and our dedicated employees around the world. It also demonstrates that the pace of the energy transition is accelerating, as visionary nations like the UAE continue to drive sustainable development and as clean energy technologies become more economically compelling,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar.

“Masdar today is supporting communities in more than 30 countries across the world, and we look forward to extending our global footprint and delivering a more sustainable future for all.”

Key projects in which Masdar is currently involved include the largest wind farm in the Middle East, Dumat Al Jandal, Saudi Arabia’s first utility-scale wind-power source. It is being developed by a consortium led by France’s EDF Renewables and once operational will displace 885,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide each year and generate enough electricity to power 70,000 homes. — Wam