Masdar achieves financial close on 230MW Solar plant in Azerbaijan

Free cash flow increased to $789 million in second quarter of 2022 from $328 million in the corresponding quarter last year, supporting a first half dividend of $750 million, above previous guidance of at least $700 million
Masdar on Tuesday announced that it has achieved financial close for its 230-megawatt (MW) Garadagh Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Plant in Azerbaijan – the nation’s first foreign investment-based independent solar power project, and Masdar’s first project in the country.
The project is co-financed by Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Japan International Cooperation Agency.
Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said successful achievement of the next critical milestone in the project is a proof of our determined approach to the joint cooperation and commitment of the parties towards the realization of the project.
"In line with the national priority on “A clean environment and country of green growth”, our country has ambitious plans about utilisation of its ample renewable energy potential and we are confident that this solar power project will be a great trailblazer for future projects in the field of green energy. This and other projects will further contribute to the realisation of the country’s NDCs by 2050, declared on the sidelines of COP 26 Conference,” he said.
Azerbaijan is targeting to increase the share of renewable sources in its installed power capacity to at least 30 percent by 2030, as the country looks to diversify its economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, chief executive officer of Masdar, said the Garadagh plant is Masdar’s first project in Azerbaijan.
"The Garadagh project will serve as a benchmark for Azerbaijan’s clean energy journey, with the nation committed to transforming its energy sector and driving sustainable development,” he said.
In March, the Masdar CEO attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the Garadagh solar PV plant, which is expected to start commercial operation in 2023. The project will help to generate half a billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the needs of more than 110,000 homes, and will reduce emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes a year, while also creating valuable jobs.
Masdar has also signed agreements with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy to develop clean energy projects with a combined capacity of four gigawatts (GW) in the first phase, with the right to develop an additional six GW in the second phase. Masdar signed two implementation agreements in June — one relating to the development of one GW capacity of onshore wind projects and 1 GW of PV projects, the second covering integrated offshore wind and green hydrogen projects with a capacity of two GW.
Masdar is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the world and is targeting reaching a capacity of at least 100GW by 2030, having grown its portfolio 40 per cent last year alone. In December, the UAE government announced Abu Dhabi energy champions Taqa, Adnoc, and Mubadala would join forces as shareholders in Masdar, creating a truly global clean energy powerhouse that will be a major force in renewables and green hydrogen.
Linking the seven emirates from the Saudi Arabia border to the Oman border, the Etihad Rail is an integral part of the UAE Railway Programme. It is expected to be the catalyst for the growth of property markets across emirates.
The Continental Group’s latest webinar saw experts weigh in on inflation and its consequences, against the geopolitical and post-pandemic backdrop, while the audience survey shed light on the public sentiment.
Board approves interim dividend of 40 fils per share for H1 2022
The strong demand witnessed through the six primary bank dealers was across both tranches with a final allocation of Dh750 million for the 2-year tranche and Dh 750 million for the 3-year tranche
Narendra Modi’s government plans to roll out 5G networks offering up to 10 times the speed of 4G to its 1.4 billion population before the end of the year
A series of purchasing managers’ indexes for July showed new orders falling in the manufacturing powerhouses although they did show price pressures may be waning
CBUAE clarified that the gross credit grew by 2.6 per cent rising from Dh1.817 trillion at the end of April 2022 to Dh1.866 trillion at the end of May 2022