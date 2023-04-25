Indian rupee trades in narrow range against UAE dirham, foreign fund outflows weigh

Fast, affordable and reliable delivery options have supported the trend
The Indian rupee was trading in a narrow range against the US dollar in the morning session on Tuesday amid a weak American currency and a muted trend in the Indian equities. Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also weighed on the South Asian currency.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.95 against the dollar (22.33 against the UAE dirham). It touched a high of 81.86 (22.30 against the dirham) in initial deals.
The rupee on Monday settled at 81.92 against the dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 101.33, down 0.02 per cent.
Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.01 per cent to $82.72 per barrel.
On the Indian equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 4.41 points or 0.01 per cent lower at 60,051.69 points while the broader NSE Nifty declined 2.40 points or 0.01 per cent to 17,741.00 points.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs4.12 billion, as per exchange data.
“Rupee will remain between the levels of 81.80 to 82.20 as RBI buys dollars at lower levels and inflows continue at higher levels to keep it well boxed in the small range for the moment,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
Fast, affordable and reliable delivery options have supported the trend
The company says its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers
Entities which contribute to the welfare of the public and society in the UAE can qualify for corporate tax exemption if they meet certain criteria
As the Fed fights inflation with a wary eye on the 1970s, some are arguing that Arthur Burns, the Fed chair at the time, gets too bad a rap.
Employees need to feel that they have control over their work and the freedom to make decisions
The funds are paying enticing interest rates right now. But the debt ceiling and signs of weakness in the banking system are worrisome
Unilever, NatWest, BMW Group, BT Group, Virgin Media, MasterCard and others cancel involvement with Confederation of British Industry
The region is set to become a global luxury hub