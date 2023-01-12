Indian rupee rises to 22.21 against UAE dirham in early trade

Forex traders say sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 9:37 AM

The Indian rupee gained 14 paise to 81.54 against the US dollar (22.21 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Thursday supported by broad dollar weakness and a firm trend in Indian equities.

Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.

At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 81.54 against the dollar, registering a rise of 14 paise over its previous close.

In initial trade, the unit also touched an early low of 81.66 against the US dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 81.68 against the greenback.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.10 per cent to 103.08.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.06 per cent to $82.72 per barrel.

In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 117.7 points or 0.20 per cent higher at 60,223.20. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 33.25 points or 0.19 per cent to 17,928.95.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹32.08 billion, according to exchange data.

(With inputs from PTI)

