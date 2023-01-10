Indian rupee opens higher against UAE dirham for second consecutive day

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi operationalised the Cepa with the UAE in May 2022. The last quarter of the fiscal year is very crucial as it demands strong growth to achieve this year's target of $45.7 billion
The Indian rupee rose 18 paise to 82.17 against the US dollar (22.39 versus the UAE dirham) in early trade on Tuesday on easing crude oil prices.
Forex traders said sustained foreign fund outflows and a weak trend in Indian equities weighed on investor sentiments and restricted the appreciation bias.
At the Indian interbank foreign exchange, the South Asian currency opened at 82.20 against the dollar, then gained ground to touch 82.17, registering a rise of 18 paise over its previous close.
On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.35 against the dollar.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.21 per cent to 103.21.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.49 per cent to $79.26 per barrel.
In the Indian equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 353.74 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 60,393.57 points. The broader NSE Nifty fell 82.55 points or 0.46 per cent to 18,018.65 points.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs2 billion, according to exchange data.
(With inputs from PTI)
ALSO READ:
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi operationalised the Cepa with the UAE in May 2022. The last quarter of the fiscal year is very crucial as it demands strong growth to achieve this year's target of $45.7 billion
Global inflation is expected to have peaked in third quarter of 2022 to 9.2 per cent and should decline throughout this year
QatarEnergy has a 70 per cent equity share in the joint venture with Texas-based Chevron Phillips taking the other 30 per cent
The WEF, a global non-governmental foundation, said in a blog that the surging involvement of traditional banking institutions like JPMorgan will help the crypto sector to gain maturity, and predicted that cryptocurrencies will enter the digital financial system
The service will facilitate trade activities in the emirate of Abu Dhabi by investing in the digital capabilities to ensure the sustainable competitiveness of the private sector