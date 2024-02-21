Indian rupee inches up against US dollar in early trade on Wednesday

Last year, the UAE’s non-oil trade with its top 10 partners grew significantly
The Indian rupee sustained its upward momentum for the third straight session and gained 6 paise to 82.91 against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday, tracking a weak American currency and positive equity market sentiment.
However, selling pressure from foreign equity investors amid elevated level of crude oil prices resisted a sharp gain in the domestic currency, analysts said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 82.90 and slipped to 82.91 against the greenback in initial deals, registering a gain of 6 paise from its previous close.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
ALSO READ:
Last year, the UAE’s non-oil trade with its top 10 partners grew significantly
The combined GDP of the GCC countries has already touched the $2 trillion mark
Banks lending to individuals and sole proprietors need to take “sufficient” security for loans
Proofpoint analysis shows that 90% of the largest organisations in Saudi Arabia and 80% in the UAE have published a DMARC record
Analysts await clear direction about US rate cut
The company posts revenues amounting to Dh718.10 million in 2023, higher by 40 per cent compared to the previous year’s Dh513.10 million
The emirate’s Business Climate Index rose to 168 points for Q1 2024, up from 144 points during the same period last year