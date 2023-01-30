Indian rupee falls against UAE dirham in early trade

Friday’s 20% fall in shares dragged Adani Enterprises 11% below the minimum offer price of the secondary sale
The Indian rupee, unlike its Asian peers, declined against the US currency and UAE dirham on Monday on dollar demand from foreign banks and importers, according to traders.
The rupee was trading at 81.6650 (22.25 against UAE dirham) at 10.40am IST, down from 81.5225 in the previous session. Other Asian currencies advanced, led by the onshore Chinese yuan.
The onshore yuan , resuming trading after a week, climbed 0.7% to near 6.75 to the dollar.
The rupee's listless move despite the Asian cues is not a major surprise, a spot trader at a private sector bank said. Foreign banks were on the bid on USD/INR at open, and importers were likely active, the trader added.
The US Federal Reserve policy decision and India's federal budget, both due on February 1, will be crucial to the rupee this week.
For the Fed, a key marker would be how the officials respond to markets pricing in rate cuts later this year. The actual rate decision is unlikely to have an impact with a 25 basis points hike fully baked in.
"Officials certainly appear to be backing "standard" 25bp increases from now on but most are warning that there is still more work to be done," ING Bank said in a note.
"Consequently, we expect to hear that ongoing interest rate hikes are "appropriate" with the balance sheet shrinking strategy remaining in place."
Meanwhile, Indian equities are having a choppy trading day following a two-day selloff fuelled by the short seller report on the Adani Group. The Nifty 50 Index (.NSEI) fell to a more than three-month low in early trading before recouping losses.
For the rupee, the uncertainty on Adani could impact foreign flows. Foreign investors were net sellers of over $700 million of Indian equities on Friday, according to preliminary exchange data.
ALSO READ:
Friday’s 20% fall in shares dragged Adani Enterprises 11% below the minimum offer price of the secondary sale
Saving deposits increased during the first eleven months of 2022 by 1.98%
A mostly political argument that could turn into genuine financial trouble this summer if the US runs out of accounting manoeuvres to keep paying its bills
Move is part of an effort to rebuild US influence; counter China’s growing nroads in Latin America
Energy bulls, however, argue the sector’s valuations bolster the case for a third-straight year of gains
Move dealis a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream US banking
He took home $25 million last year, the bank said in a filing Friday, down from $35 million a year earlier
US consumer spending fell for a second straight month in December