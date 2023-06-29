Gold slides to over 3-month low

Thu 29 Jun 2023

Gold prices lingered near a Mid-March low on Thursday, dragged down by a stronger dollar, Reuters reported.

Spot gold fell 0.1 percent to $1,904.79 per ounce by 09:50 GMT, lingering near its lowest since mid-March. US gold futures fell 0.5 percent to US$1,913.00.

Spot silver was little changed at $22.7169 per ounce, while platinum inched 0.1 percent lower to US$910.19.

