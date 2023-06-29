UAE to announce fuel prices for July; will petrol, diesel rates drop further?

Global prices remain subdued in June due to slower growth in world economy

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 1:54 PM

The UAE’s Fuel Price Committee is set to announce revised prices for the month of July to bring rates in line with global rates. The Committee cut prices for the month of June, taking them to the lowest level in the fourth month.

In June, Super 98 petrol costs Dh2.95 a litre, Special 95 has been priced at Dh2.84 per litre while E-Plus 91 costs Dh2.76 a litre. Ever since the UAE deregulated retail petrol rates in August 2015, the revised prices are usually announced on the last day of the month.

Global petrol prices remained subdued in June due to slower growth in the global economy. On Thursday, Brent crude was trading at $74.0 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) at $69.57 a barrel.

Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer, Zaye Capital Markets, said the black gold is also out of luck, as the crude oil inventory data confirmed yesterday that traders are concerned about weak demand, which is resulting in higher oil supply.

“The focus continues to remain on China and its economic growth, which is not displaying strong signs of growth in terms of economic numbers. But this doesn’t mean that oil prices are going to experience any significant selloff.

“However, it is highly likely that the days may be over for the crude oil price to trade back in the 80-dollar price range. We believe that the new range for gold prices is now more likely to be below the $70 price mark. It is possible that on the back of strong US GDP data and a possible improvement in Chinese economic numbers, we may see prices rising to the $75 price mark, but anything above that price mark is unlikely under the current scenario,” said Aslam.

Despite the deregulation, retail petrol prices in the UAE are cheaper than the global average rates.

According to globalpetrolpriecs.com, the average price of petrol around the world is Dh4.75 per litre as against Dh2.84 in the UAE.

