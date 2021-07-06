Dubai: Gold rises above $1,800; 24K price hits Dh218 per gram
Precious metal hovers near 2-week high on softer dollar
Gold prices rose above $1,800 an ounce on Tuesday morning due to softer dollar as investors await results of the US Federal Reserve meeting.
Spot gold was trading at $1,803.0 per ounce, up 0.65 per cent at 9.35am UAE time.
In the UAE, 24K gold price jumped from Dh216.5 per gram on Monday morning to Dh218.0 per gram at the opening of the market on Tuesday.
Among the other variants of the precious metal, 22K price rose to Dh204.75 per gram; 21K to Dh195.5; and 18K to Dh167.5 on Tuesday morning.
Investors are focusing this week is on minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting – due on Wednesday – after a hawkish tilt from the US central bank surprised markets last month.
“Gold traders know that the gold price needs to move above the $1,800 an ounce price level in order to mitigate any bearish threats. Once again, this week, gold prices could see big swings as we do the Fed meeting minutes due,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Ava Trade.
The dollar index was little changed at 92.235 after dropping from a three-month high at the end of last week, hurt by the weaker details of the US payrolls report.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham, trades at...
The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against ... READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia amends import rules from other GCC...
Bid to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli inputs READ MORE
-
KT Network
InterSystems launches TrakCare 2021 as a...
TrakCare 2021 responds to growing demand from patients and healthcare ... READ MORE
-
Energy
Opec+ summit postponed, no new date set
After failing last week, the 23 members of the group were expected... READ MORE
-
Americas
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
MENA
Saudi Arabia amends import rules from other GCC...
Bid to exclude goods made in free zones or using Israeli inputs READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE may move to UK amber list soon: Griffiths
He also rejected the idea that vaccine passports are discriminatory. READ MORE
-
MENA
Video: Truck driver smashes through cars at...
First responders found two dead and two injured. READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program