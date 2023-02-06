Dubai: Gold prices rise at the start of the week

Law aims to help creditors to recover their dues in the shortest possible time and also help to restructure the company
Gold prices rose on Monday morning, but a firmer dollar and concerns that the US Federal Reserve might keep hiking interest rates kept bullion below the key $1,900-an-ounce level.
Spot gold was up 0.63 per cent at $1,877.08 per ounce as of 9.15 am UAE time.
Gold prices opened higher in Dubai on the first trading day of the week.
The Dubai Jewellery Group data showed 24K opening at Dh227.5 per gram on Monday, as compared to last week’s close of Dh225.75. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K and 18K were trading at Dh210.75, Dh204.0 and Dh174.75 per gram, respectively.
The yellow metal dropped about 2.5 per cent on Friday, after data showed US job growth accelerated sharply last month, and the unemployment rate hit a more than 53-1; in other words, a 2-year low of 3.4 per cent.
Christopher Wong, forex strategist at OCBC, said markets were initially looking for the first-rate cut to come in the third quarter of 2023, but expectations for the first cut have now been pushed back to November-December 2023.
"Markets are now expecting the Fed to keep peak rate (still around 5 per cent) on hold for longer. This could depress gold's appeal in the interim," he said.
ALSO READ:
Law aims to help creditors to recover their dues in the shortest possible time and also help to restructure the company
Senior industry executives exude confidence that the recent surge in visitor numbers will keep the hospitality sector thriving
Major central banks are unwinding stimulus further by offloading bonds they hold
Investors to bet on which company will emerge on top
A Hindenburg Research report last week accused the group of stock manipulation and unsustainable debt
Investors take heart from 'golden cross' chart pattern
Hub71 startup provides seamless operations including events management, booking and payment solutions
Officials termed it future oriented and supporting growth of the country