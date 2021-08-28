Markets
Abu Dhabi bourse to cut trading commissions by 50% to enhance market liquidity

Muzaffar Rizvi /Dubai
Filed on August 28, 2021
The trading hours extension should bring ADX into line with the operating hours of many exchanges globally, the ADX said. — File photo

The trading fees will be reduced to 0.025 per cent from 0.05 per cent from September 1, the exchange’s second commission cut this year and the third in three years


The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) said on Saturday that it has cut its trading commissions by 50 per cent and will extend its trading hours by one hour from October 3.

The trading fees will be reduced to 0.025 per cent from 0.05 per cent from September 1, the exchange’s second commission cut this year and the third in three years, it said in a statement.

Trading hour extension

The trading hours extension should bring ADX into line with the operating hours of many exchanges globally, the ADX said, part of moves to bolster market activity and to deepen market liquidity. The market will be opening at 10am and closing at 3pm from October 3 onwards.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said the ADX offers unique, high-growth investment opportunities within a strongly-regulated, tax-free and stable business environment and the extension of our opening will serve to attract increased international investment.

“We are very pleased to have been able to answer the call by our investors, issuers, and intermediaries for lower trading commissions and longer trading hours, reflecting increased demand to trade Abu Dhabi’s publicly listed companies,” he said.

Market capitalisation

Saeed Hamad Al Dhaheri, chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, said the significant reduction in trading commissions and the extension of our operating hours align ADX with international practices and helps us to realise our ADX One strategy’s main aim of enhancing liquidity and increasing our market capitalisation.

“The fee cuts and extension complement our tireless efforts over the past year to bring the most sought out products and services to issuers and investors. We will continue to nurture liquidity on the exchange as we roll out the ambitious ADX One strategy announced at the beginning of the year,” he said.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index (ADI) has recently reached 7,700 points for the first time, supported by a series of listings and increased participation by international investors.

In addition, the index has gained 51 per cent year to date, making it one of the best performing equity indexes in the world.

