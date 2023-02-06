Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

The design led urban collection was created in response to growing demand for aspirational living in prime areas of Abu Dhabi; Exclusive studios, one, and two-bedroom units for buyers of all nationalities available for purchase from February 9, 2023
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and Vice-Chairman of the board of directors of the Mubadala Investment Company, chaired the meeting of the executive committee of the company’s board, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
The committee approved the company's work plan and the annual budget for 2023, and discussed a number of topics on its agenda.
Sheikh Mansour lauded the UAE's investment environment and the efforts of the wise leadership to develop infrastructure and enhance the country's competitiveness to attract investors and companies, and provide favourable conditions for business launch and economic activities.
The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Abdulhamid M. Saeed; and Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director of the company; and Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud. — Wam
The UAE-based company announces new joint venture with Leejam Sports Company jointly establish and operate a network of more than 60 physiotherapy, rehabilitation and wellness centres across the kingdom
Leading port operator handles 79 million twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) units across its global portfolio of container terminals in 2022
Masdar will work closely with the government and other stakeholders in Azerbaijan to accelerate the growth of its renewable energy sector
The 73 per cent occupancy rate in 2022 is just short of the 75 per cent occupancy in the pre-pandemic period of 2019
The family foundations and trusts perform various activities like receiving, holding, investing, disbursing, or otherwise managing funds and assets associated with savings or investments for the interest of the individual beneficiaries or to achieve a charitable purpose
The number of EVs reached 15,100, while the number of hybrid vehicles reached 13,500 by the end of 2022