Maktoum bin Mohammed appoints new DFSA Chairman
The appointment of Al Ali comes after the retirement of Saeb Eigner in June 2021.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), appointed Fadel Al Ali, as Chairman of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
The appointment of Al Ali comes after the retirement of Saeb Eigner on first of June 2021. Eigner had 17 years of dedicated service and his hard work and diligence have greatly contributed to the success of the DFSA.
Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed said: “Saeb has contributed over 17 years to developing independent systems and standards that have established a global reputation and confidence in the DIFC. We have great confidence that Al Ali will contribute to the development of the Dubai Financial Services Authority.”
Fadel Al Ali has extensive experience in many areas of finance; he was appointed as the Deputy CEO and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking in March 2020 with First Abu Dhabi Bank. Al Ali was also appointed as the CEO of Dubai Holding.
The DFSA is the independent regulator of financial services conducted in or from the DIFC, a purpose-built financial free zone in Dubai. — Wam
