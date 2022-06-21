‘Make it in the Emirates Forum’ focuses on industrial capabilities, advantages and enablers

The currency remained highly volatile as it plunged to a record low of over Rs211 against the US dollar
Business1 day ago
The ‘Make it in the Emirates Forum’ discussed the UAE’s unique competitive advantages and highlighted the industrial capabilities, advantages and enablers that the country offers to the manufacturers, during the first-session held on Tuesday.
The UAE offers world-class logistics and communication infrastructure and facilities that support the industrial sector to be globally competitive and position the UAE as a global manufacturing hub.
On the first day of the Make it in the Emirates Forum, a session entitled ‘Why Make it in the Emirates?’ was attended by Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, secretary-general of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry in the UAE, Sameh Al Qubaisi, director-general of Economic Affairs at Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, managing director and CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, and Ahmed Al Naqbi, CEO of Emirates Development Bank, Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, Saud Abu Al Shawareb, manager director of Dubai Industrial City, and Rola Abu Manneh, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank in the UAE.
The second session — Industrial Opportunities: Building Resilience discussed the exceptional resilience of the UAE’s economy and supply chains. The sessions also discussed various opportunities in technology, hydrogen, petrochemicals and renewable energy. The UAE has emerged as a global hub for clean energy, having completed the construction of leading solar power plants. The oil and gas sector in the UAE has provided unparalleled opportunities for innovation in the field of clean energy, making the country a major driver of the global energy transition.
The session was attended by Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council; Faisal Al Bannai, executive-chairman of the Board of EDGE Group; Abdel Nasser Ibrahim bin Kalban, CEO of Emirates Global Aluminium, and Farhan Malik, CEO of Pure Health, Ismail Ali Abdulla, CEO of Strata Manufacturing, and Khalifa Al Shamsi, CEO of Etisalat - Consumer Digital Services.
The forum’s third session — Industrial Growth — discussed how leading national companies are boosting industrial growth and localising supply chains. The session showcased current and future opportunities within the industrial sector. Participants also debated how the energy sector, alongside other sectors, contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification, creating new opportunities. Panelists explored the In-Country Value Programme’s key role in bolstering industrial efforts and discussed steps the UAE has taken to enhance the adoption of technology across the sector.
Jasim Thabet, CEO and managing director of the Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) participated in this session, along with Khaleefa Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of Ta’ziz, Adel Abdullah Al Breiki, CEO of Aldar, and Abdel Moneim Al Kindi, director of Exploration, Development and Production at Adnoc.
Fourth session — Manufacturers’ Outlook — discussed the UAE’s industrial expertise and its position as a hub for large global corporations, SMEs, and local companies. During the session, attendees heard about manufacturers’ positive experiences in the country, especially regarding access to financing and important global markets.
The session participants included Widad Haddad, vice-president and general manager of Emerson; Mitsuru Anisaki, general manager of Al Gharbia Pipe Company; Thierry Conti, CEO of TechnipFMC; Fahad Al Mheiri, deputy general manager at Raytheon Emirates; Zaher Ibrahim, corporate vice-president, Middle East and North Africa, Baker Hughes; and Masoud Ahmed Al Masoud, chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Masaood Group. — business@khaleejtimes.com
The currency remained highly volatile as it plunged to a record low of over Rs211 against the US dollar
Business1 day ago
Acquisition on target with Al Seer Marine’s strategic expansion plans to become major global player, acquiring up to 15 ships in 2022
Business1 day ago
The shift towards a more aggressive stance has opened the Fed up to criticism that its policymakers were caught off guard by rising prices and should have moved more quickly to remove stimulus money from the economy, which now faces a growing risk of recession
Business2 days ago
Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion that will boost Qatar’s position as the world’s top LNG exporter
Business2 days ago
The resident individuals would be subject to tax on their UAE-sourced business income only which requires a commercial licence.
Business2 days ago
Panel discussion titled ‘Investment Opportunities in Sharjah’ organised during ‘Sharjah Business Day in Hungary’ steps up economic cooperation between the two sides
Business2 days ago
Parties agree to build state-of-the-art, port-centric Logistics Park at Jeddah Islamic Port
Business2 days ago
They were from 309 services provided via digital channels
Business2 days ago