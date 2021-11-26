Luxury vrooms again

This year the #NoFilterDXB witnessed a dazzling array of replica vehicles from some of Hollywood’s most classic movies and TV shows.

by Sandhya D'Mello Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:21 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:23 AM

Get ready on Saturday morning and head to a sensational motorcade of more than 200 supercars, motorbikes, and classic cars that will flaunt through Dubai Harbour, JBR and JLT, as this year’s Dubai Supercar Parade screams into action celebrating the UAE’s 50th National Day.

The luxury car sector is now cheering up post pandemic as popular brands unveiled new models at #NoFilterDXB — the super trendy festival celebrating Dubai’s enduring passion for urban lifestyle and motoring culture.

This year brands displayed new cars that will hit the streets of Dubai in December.

The luxury cars that can be anticipated are Nissan Ariya, priced at Dh165,150 and will be launched in mid-December; infiniti QX55 at Dh210,000, available in market on December 5; Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner edition — the ultimate in four-door luxury Grand Touring — at Dh1,069,000; BMW’s recently launched iX — the manufacturer’s battery-electric mid-size luxury crossover SUV — at Dh302,041 and Aston Martin DBX at Dh926,000.

“We really appreciate the new and exciting immersive format which utilises the great outdoors to create an incredible environment that not only allows us to showcase our brand in a unique setting but also enables close engagement with our clients,” said Zaid El Baid from Pegasus Automotive Group, Official dealer of Aston Martin in UAE.

Ayhan Olcer, chief executive officer, BMW Middle East said: “Recently we have seen the government of Dubai taking further steps towards its green mobility strategy, supporting the growing market demand for electric vehicles with an increase in electric charging stations around the city. We at AGMC are thrilled to be taking a part in progressing towards a greener, more sustainable future with the introduction of vehicles like the BMW iX.”

The latest Statista research reveals that revenue in the luxury cars market segment in the UAE is projected to reach $273 million in 2021 and revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2021-2025) of 5.80 per cent, resulting in a projected market volume of $342 million by 2025. The luxury cars market segment unit sales are expected to reach 2.6K vehicles in 2025 and the volume weighted average price of the luxury cars market segment in 2021 is expected to amount to $131,229.

“Alongside the new-to-market reveals, Electric Vehicle and hybrid regional launches, and dazzling assortment of custom and supercars, we have a quirky selection of some of the most iconic vehicles from classic Hollywood movies and TV shows. These cars are fun windows into the past that give visitors something extra to smile about and share on social media. Much like the city we call home, we want #NoFilterDXB to be about making amazing memories that last a lifetime,” said Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice-president of Events Management at Dubai World Trade Centre, the organiser of #NoFilterDXB.

Join the parade on Saturday

The Parade, one of the main events of this weekend’s inaugural – will start at 8:30am on Saturday, with the cars returning to Dubai Harbour to go on public display following the weaving route through some of city’s largest residential communities.

The motorcade will feature privately owned super cars rarely seen on the streets of Dubai and registered to numerous local automotive clubs, with a majestic Group 63 convoy boasting a collection of Mercedes-Benz models through the years; the Dodge Viper Club fielding a selection of Viper GTSs, SRTs, and GTS-Rs; and the 9ers Club joining in with a series of Porsche 911s, GT3s and GT3Rs.

The Parade will also include an array of super and high-performance cars by Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Lambourgini, McLaren, Mercedes, Porsche, as well as eye-popping motorbikes by Aprilla, BMW, Ducatti, Harley Davidson, Honda, Hyabusa, Indian, KTM, Moto Guzzi, MV, Royal Enfield, Suzuki, and Yamaha.

During the Dubai Supercar Parade, limited road closures will be in place along Dubai Harbour Road, The Walk, and JBR from 8.30am to 9.30am.

Saturday is the final day of #NOFILTERDXB and a chance for visitors to take pictures with their favourite cars after returning from the Parade, as well as enjoy all the other activities and experiences the festival has to offer. #NoFilterDXB at Dubai Harbour closes on November 27. Daily tickets are priced at Dh60 and are available at Platinum List.

