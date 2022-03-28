LuLu Exchange inks agreement with Indian government’s global skill development program

Multiply Group benefits from a strong leverage-free liquidity position, having raised Dh3.1 billion in a pre-listing private placement that was 16 times oversubscribed.
Business2 days ago
LuLu International Exchange has inked an agreement with NSDC International, a newly formed subsidiary of National Skill Development Corporation of India, for the latter’s Project Tejas (Training for Emirates Jobs and Skills), at a ceremony held in Dubai on Sunday.
Attended by senior government officials and business leaders, including Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for IT & Skill Development & Entrepreneurship; Anurag Thakur, Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Information and Broadcasting; and Aman Puri, Council General of India; Project Tejas aims to provide high-quality skills as per global standards, to enable certified workers to work in UAE and GCC countries.
Launched in line with the Skill India Mission, Project Tejas will help boost international mobility of the skilled Indian workforce, with a target to train, certify and place 10,000 Indian workers and professionals internationally.
LuLu Exchange, which is among the leading cross-border remittances and foreign exchange companies in the UAE, has committed to ensure that skilled Indians get placed across its network of 83 branches in the country, in frontline consumer-facing positions.
Speaking on the sidelines of the signing ceremony, Thampi Sudarsanan, AVP, LuLu Exchange, said access to industry-ready human resources is going to be a challenge in a highly digitised world, and NSDC International’s efforts to upskill professionals is a step in the right direction.
"We are proud to partner with this innovative project that will help skilled Indians find a job worthy of their education and training in the UAE. The UAE is fast emerging as a financial services hub for the GCC and larger Mena region. Making available qualified professionals augurs well for the growth of the payments ecosystem here and will surely enable existing & new companies to grow strongly,” he said.
At the launch event, NSDC International recognised workers trained through the program and deployed in the UAE, who are presently working in diverse sectors such as construction, facility management, healthcare, hospitality, automotive, IT, banking and financial services.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
