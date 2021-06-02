- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Urban Company raises $255 million in Series F funding
Funding led by new investors Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and Wellington Management, with participation from existing investors Vy Capital, Tiger Global and Steadview
Urban Company has raised Series F funding of $255 million that will be utilised for innovation, training, product development, enhanced quality control and safety measures for both partners and consumers.
In a statement on Wednesday, tech-enabled home services marketplace said it aims to increase its geographic footprint by entering the top 100 cities in India and further expanding into international markets.
Urban Company chief executive and co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal said the company strives to provide comfort and convenience at the doorstep of its consumers. Therefore, it has become the preferred option for all home services’ needs.
"It is the trust our consumers and 35,000 service partners have in us that makes Urban Company Asia’s largest home services market-place. With this funding, we plan to rapidly scale our business while continuing to invest further in the safety of our consumers and service partners, training of partners and product development,” he said.
The Series F round was led by Prosus Ventures, Drag-oneer and Wellington Management, with participation from Vy Capital, Tiger Global and Steadview. With this latest investment, Urban Company is now valued at $2.1 billion.
The latest round includes a primary capital infusion of $188 million and a secondary sale of approximately $67 million by select angels and early investors.
“Urban Company is disrupting a large, fragmented industry that has seen low digital adoption until now. Through their technology-enabled platform and keen focus on providing high-quality, trained service partners, Urban Company has been able to achieve the very difficult task of productizing services,” said Ashutosh Sharma, head of Investment for India, Prosus Ventures.
“In addition, the initial traction with international expansion in geographies we know well is encouraging and presents an opportunity for significant growth into the future,” he said.
Eric Jones, partner at Dragoneer Investment Group, said" “We have been extremely impressed by Urban Company’s success in digitally unifying the fragmented residential services market, both in India and abroad. Their extensive network of highly-skilled home service professionals, along with a vertical-tailored technology platform, has driven customer satisfaction and advocacy that is unparalleled in this sector. No company is better positioned to capture the growing global demand for convenient digital access to help with everyday home tasks.”
Urban Company has more than 35,000 service partners across 35 cities in India, the UAE, Singapore, Australia and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The marketplace offers a variety of home services to consumers, including beauty treatments, haircuts, deep cleaning, plumbing, carpentry and appliance repairs. The company will continue to penetrate into existing markets while ven-turing into new overseas geographies this year.
Urban Company focuses on upskilling and training its service partners to ensure consumers get delightful services everytime. Additionally, the company empowers its partner network via financing and insurance, product procurement, training and certification along with tech-led standardisation of services. Safety and skilling of service partners will continue being a key focus for Urban Company.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Urban Company raises $255 million in Series F...
Funding led by new investors Prosus Ventures, Dragoneer and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates to resume flights to Phuket; no...
The Dubai-Phuket route will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER in a... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Corporate philanthropy in accelerating pandemic...
Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises has called for the creation of... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai gold prices drop; 24K slips below Dh230
A rise in US Treasury yields is weighing on the precious metal. READ MORE
-
News
Top 3 violations in Dubai Metro, tram coaches
856 violations were for accessing or sitting in areas designated for... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Vitamin D deficiency could cause severe Covid-19...
More than 70 per cent of the UAE population has the deficiency. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 2,154 cases, 2,110 recoveries, 2...
The new cases were detected through 218,977 additional tests. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 3-month midday break for outdoor workers...
The decision will go into effect starting June 15. READ MORE