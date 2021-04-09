Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed inaugurates Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis

The hospital is a valuable addition to the advanced healthcare landscape in Dubai and the wider UAE

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), on Thursday inaugurated the Fakeeh University Hospital, a leading smart medical university and hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

The 350-bed smart facility provides primary, secondary, and tertiary care through leading medical practitioners across 55 specialties. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, its systems are set up to treat an estimated 700,000 patients a year, serving communities in the UAE and the wider region.

During his visit, Sheikh Ahmed was accompanied by Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of DSOA; Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA); Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, president of Fakeeh Care; Ammar Fakeeh, chairman of the Board, Fakeeh Care, Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, CEO at Fakeeh University Hospital, and other senior officials.

Inspecting the various facilities of the campus spanning one million square feet, he was briefed about the hospital’s innovative diagnostic technologies and advanced data-assisted and automated medication dispensing systems. This includes the state-of-the-art robotic pharmacy and FUH Care – the mobile app developed to provide easy access at a patient’s fingertips. He also visited the hospital’s emergency department – one of the largest in the emirate in the private sector, spread across 35,000 square feet – which is fully equipped with advanced operating theaters, radiology, and diagnostics. These departments are located next to each other to accelerate patient transfers and save vital time - critical to preventing fatalities and maximizing recovery.

Sheikh Ahmed commended the hospital’s efforts in fostering an environment of innovation and medical education and training, as the first teaching hospital in Dubai. He also underlined the importance of providing world-class medical education to future generations of doctors and healthcare providers in the UAE, reducing dependance on importing medical talent. When ready, the university campus located next to the hospital, will provide undergraduate courses in nursing, medicine, and allied health sciences studies such as physiotherapy and emergency care training, alongside postgraduate degrees.

Sheikh Ahmed stressed that advancing research and development and technological innovation, especially in the fields of medicine and healthcare, to boost quality of life, shapes a promising future for the industry and its organisations. He noted that the integrated ecosystem that Dubai offers empowers innovation, manufacturing, and knowledge-exchange with the aim of encouraging talent to benefit from artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution, and biotechnology, for all they can contribute to enhancing the quality of life of future societies.

Brought to the UAE by pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care, the hospital is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE, building on a 43-year healthcare legacy.

Dr Mohammed Al Zarooni, said: “The opening of Fakeeh Smart University Hospital in Dubai Silicon Oasis is a valuable addition to the advanced healthcare landscape in Dubai, and the wider UAE. Contributing to the enhancement of quality of life, it will benefit from the DSO as a science and technology and knowledge hub in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, and a key contributor to Smart Dubai Strategy, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.”

Awad Al Ketbi said: “The private healthcare sector, including hospitals, health centers, and clinics, are DHA’s partners, who complement the public healthcare institutions and share a common goal – to serve the people with competitive medical services. The investment landscape in Dubai, which encouraged global private hospitals to settle in the emirate. The Dubai Health Authority works diligently to boost investment opportunities and grow the private healthcare sector, in line with Dubai’s ambition to host an exemplary world-class healthcare system”.

Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, said: “This marks a new chapter for Fakeeh Care as a healthcare provider, having established solid lasting relationships with communities in KSA, and now the UAE and wider region. Medical excellence is at the heart of everything we do, and we look forward to making a positive contribution to the development of the healthcare sector in the UAE through our technology-driven, patient-centric smart hospital.”

Dr Fatih Mehmet Gul, said: “We are honoured to welcome His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum to officially inaugurate Fakeeh University Hospital. Built on a 43-year legacy of Fakeeh Care, we remain committed to excellence through clinical care, education, and research to support the UAE’s vision in ensuring the best quality of life for its citizens and residents. Our focus is always to prioritize patient care above all, and leverage technology to make the entire process of care efficient and precise, for better patient outcomes.”

Built on an integrated healthcare model, Fakeeh University Hospital offers a complete suite of services including hospital visits, tele-consultation, and home visits. The hospital was designed to ease patients’ recovery through a green, natural setting with ample sunlight that promotes a healthy healing environment. It also uses a multidisciplinary team approach, with a team of doctors to assess, plan and manage the needs of patients jointly, enabling precise diagnosis, better outcomes, and faster recoveries.

Another main highlight is the hospital’s birthing units, featuring eight all-inclusive birthing centres. Expectant mothers are provided optimal care to go through all stages of birthing within the confines of one room – from delivery to nursing and recovery. The centre also features eight water birthing pools, operating theatres, intensive care and more. The hospital also includes an isolated birthing suite for patients who have tested positive with Covid-19. The four-buildings campus is designed for quick isolation, ready to effectively face any disease outbreak while ensuring healthcare continuity for elective procedures.

